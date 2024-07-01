Worry Over Chargers WR Room May Be Overblown
When the Los Angeles Chargers made the decision to trade away star wide receiver Keenan Allen and release Mike Williams, it was met with some criticism. Los Angeles replaced them both with younger receivers, potentially causing some issues across the offensive attack.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com posted five storylines from the offseason that he believed were being overblown. One of those was about how the Chargers wide receiving group wasn't good enough entering the season.
"When the Chargers cast off Mike Williams and Keenan Allen this offseason, it led to choruses of concern about Jim Harbaugh being left with the worst wide receiver room in the NFL in 2024. I don't think those worries are accurate, honestly, and with the kind of team Harbaugh is building in Los Angeles, it made sense to reclaim some much-needed salary flexibility and reshape the team in a different way."
Of course, losing Allen and Williams is tough for the offense but the Bolts have found a way to put together a quality group. If McConkey can step up, the Chargers will have found a true steal in the draft. The team also has star Justin Herbert under center which could take some of the burden off the young wide-outs.
"With Justin Herbert at QB, the Chargers won't suddenly stop throwing the ball. There might be fewer attempts per game, but in a Harbaugh offense, you can expect an emphasis on efficiency in the passing attack."
The Bolts' offense will likely be emphasized by the running game, with the passing game sprinkled in. Teams can survive without elite receivers in today's version of the NFL but the Chargers believe in the group they have assembled.
More Chargers: Chargers Hold One Of The Easiest Schedules In NFL This Season