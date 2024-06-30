Chargers Hold One Of The Easiest Schedules In NFL This Season
The Los Angeles Chargers will look for a big turnaround after a horrendous 2023 season. All signs point to the Bolts doing just that, thanks to new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh is set to take the Chargers to new heights, and fortunately for the Bolts, they have a highly favorable schedule to fall back on. According to Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network, the Chargers have the second easiest schedule entering the new season, just behind the Atlanta Falcons, which should make fans feel hopeful and optimistic.
"The Chargers bottomed at 5-12 in 2023 and will face a last-place schedule in 2024," said Robinson. "New head coach Jim Harbaugh probably won't mind as he attempts to revamp Los Angeles' roster. The Bolts have to go up against the AFC North, which means we'll get another edition of the Harbaugh Bowl. But they'll also play the NFC South, where they could steal a few games if everything breaks right."
While that may be the case, their formidable division of the AFC West will be tough, especially when you add the fact that the Kansas City Cheifs, back-to-back Super Bowl champions, have owned the division for the last eight seasons and are projected to win nine in a row.
Nonetheless, the Chargers will have an easy schedule on their side, at least on paper. The Chargers appear to have an easy start to the season, starting off against teams projected to be the worst in the league: the Las Vegas Raiders and the Carolina Panthers. The Chargers will only face four teams who made the playoffs in 2023, but as we all know, the NFL is a year-to-year league.
Anything can happen in the NFL, and the Chargers are hoping to be one of those teams that turns their season around, maybe even going from worst to first. The Bolts have the tools and schedule on their side.
