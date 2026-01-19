Former Chargers draft pick's playoff outburst proves LA made big mistake

With the Los Angeles Chargers offensive line being the major point of contention throughout the entirety of the 2025 season, it is important to check in and see the other competitors the Bolts once had on the roster.

What is done is done, but understanding the idea of process and development to see how the Bolts got to where they were in 2025 is important for future growth. A former 2023 fifth-round selection is showing exactly why the Chargers fired their offensive line coach and why offensive line development is so important for offensive success.

Former Chargers Day 3 NFL Draft pick impresses in impromptu playoff start

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Jordan McFadden in their 2023 draft class using their fifth-round selection. Chargers fans may have needed some time to see who McFadden was, considering he was an underrated prospect in his respective draft.

McFadden reminded many Chargers fans of Jamaree Salyer, as an undersized, tackle-to-guard convert who plays with good leverage and strength. Considering Salyer's success, McFadden began to garner some steam as a quality backup offensive lineman selection.

In his rookie season, McFadden played 148 snaps at left guard, having a bit of a gauntlet (Zach Allen and Chris Jones) in his two starts. While a 52.0 PFF offensive grade for the season is not elite by any means, it could be a lot worse considering the opposing defensive linemen and generally poor offensive surrounding ecosystem.

So with their fifth-round rookie holding his own in his two starts, you'd think the Chargers would hold onto him as quality depth across the offensive line is crucial...right?

Unfortunately, the Chargers decided to release McFadden during the season, after the hype in training camp for his conversion to fullback. He was quickly scrapped for Scott Matlock, who is still currently in the fullback role. Rather than continuing his development at guard and admitting failure at fullback, the Chargers opted to cut their intriguing offensive lineman before his rookie contract ended.

#Chargers made a mistake in releasing Jordan McFadden in January.



PFF stats this preseason-

179 snaps (2nd most among guards)

105 pass blocking snaps (3rd most)

79.9 offense grade (14th/168)

76.9 run blocking grade (23rd/168)

84.4 pass blocking grade (6th/168, only 3 hurries) pic.twitter.com/7VDPvPkqwK — Powder Blue Blood (@pwdrblueblood) August 25, 2025

McFadden eventually found his way to the Chicago Bears, where he has bounced up and down from the practice squad, developing his tools. Today, during the 2025 NFL playoffs, he made his first start since his time in LA. This was due to Joe Thuney moving to left tackle after the injury to Ozzy Trapilo and the healthy scratch decision of newly-healthy Braxton Jones.

McFadden was pointed out by Chargers fans as someone who got away, seeing his impressive play live. While PFF has yet to release its official grades and numbers, the initial reaction is that McFadden is one of the few major bright spots from the Bears' heartbreaking loss to the Rams.

Bears starting LG Jordan McFadden first-half highlights via NBC Broadcast.



Bold decision by Ben Johnson but it has paid off so far. pic.twitter.com/2ePr3GOpoY — Kole Noble (@AtoZ_Slaw) January 19, 2026

