Chargers Place DL Otito Ogbonnia and DL Christian Covington on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players

COSTA MESA – Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Monday evening the team would make roster moves over the next two days to build up the defensive line depth after additional injuries had surfaced.

"We’ll probably make some acquisitions, and then promote Joe [Gaziano] at some point this week," Staley said. "We’ll be working over the next 36 hours to make a couple of acquisitions to get us to full strength.”

On Wednesday, the Chargers announced what moves the team has made, singing defensive lineman Tyeler Davison to the active roster from the Browns practice squad, and signing defensive lineman David Moa to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers placed defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia and Christian Covington on injured reserve.

Ogbonnia went down with a patella tendon rupture and Covington a pec injury – both occurring during Sunday's game against the 49ers. The belief is they'll each miss the remainder of the season, Staley said earlier this week.

Theses two injuries come on the heels of the Chargers losing defensive lineman Austin Johnson in Week 9 to a season-ending knee injury.

Also last week, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Jerry Tillery on Thursday after he and the team began having philosophical differences over playing time that turned into friction with other players on the roster.

In totality, the Chargers have lost four interior defensive lineman over the last two weeks. In having to navigate the loss of four players, all at the same position, the team has been left scrapping to identify reinforcements along the defensive line.

By poaching Davison from Cleveland off their practice squad, the Chargers get a player who's started 86 games across the previous seven seasons with the Saints and Falcons.

Since 2015, Davison has recorded 216 tackles, five sacks, 15 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and four passes defended.

Moa, who's latched onto the Chargers practice squad, appeared in four games for the Giants last season, making one start in which he totaled three tackles.

