DT Jerry Tillery Claimed by Raiders Following Exit With Chargers

The Chargers moved on from defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on Thursday, making him subject to waivers for another club to claim.

As it turns out, Tillery won't be going far. He'll remain in the AFC West as the Raiders have claimed Tillery, the team announced Monday afternoon

Tillery, a 2019 first-round pick of the Chargers, was let go ahead of the team's Week 10 game against the 49ers after having philosophical differences regarding playing time that became a distraction to the team, including friction with other players on the roster.

"It just became clear that it wasn’t going to be a fit anymore," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said of Tillery's dismissal. "Where we’re headed, as a team, wasn’t going to be compatible with Jerry and where he is trying to go. We felt like it was best to move forward.”

In being claimed by the Raiders, the Chargers are now off the hook for the remainder of his $2.05 million contract.

Tillery will face his former team in three weeks when the Chargers travel to Las Vegas for the Week 13 matchup.

The Chargers declined Tillery's fifth-year option of his rookie contract, so he'll be a free agent at the end of this season. In essence, this is an eight-week rental for the Raiders unless they opt to extend him.

After serving as a starter during the previous two seasons, Tillery had moved into a rotational role in 2022. In seven games this season, Tillery recorded eight tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.