Chargers Place DL Joe Gaziano on Injured Reserve, Make Three Other Roster Moves

The Chargers have made a handful of roster moves in Week 16.

The Chargers placed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano on injured reserve and signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton to the active roster, the team announced.

Gaziano suffered a groin injury in last Sunday's 17-14 win over the Titans in which he played 20 defensive snaps.

"The nature of that is weeks not days," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said of Gaziano's injury status.

After starting the season on the Chargers' practice squad, Gaziano was signed to the active roster to serve a depth role after season-ending injuries surfaced to defensive linemen Austin Johnson, Christian Covington and Otito Ogbonnia.

In five games this season, Gaziano recorded eight tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.

Hinton has been elevated from the practice squad in each of the last two weeks, making his Chargers debut against the Dolphins in which he played two defensive snaps before being inactive last week against the Titans.

The team also signed wide receiver Jason Moore Jr. and defensive lineman Aaron Crawford to the practice squad.

Moore has been active for six games this season in slew of the Chargers' injuries to their wide receiver group.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.