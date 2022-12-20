Chargers S Derwin James Making Progress From Quad Injury, Could Return to Practice This Week

The Chargers defense has played some of its best football this season across the last two weeks, and that's been without the team's All-Pro safety Derwin James.

James injured his quad in Week 13 against the Raiders and has been sidelined the last two games. He hasn't practiced to any extent since the injury and Chargers coach Brandon Staley has classified his status as "day-to-day."

James, the Chargers' do-it-all defender and heartbeat of the team, has the chance to hit the practice field this week ahead of the game against the Colts slated for Monday Night Football.

“He’s progressing," Staley said of James' injury status. "We are hoping to see him back in practice at some point this week. With the extra day, we’re going to make sure that we take full advantage of it, but I still consider him day-to-day. He’s feeling better, for sure. If you were able to see him work out during pregame, he is trending in the right direction.”

Now 2-0 in games without James this season, Staley approached him following the Chargers' 23-17 win over the Dolphins.

"I kind of ambushed him with this the other day, kind of caught him off guard," Staley said. "I was like, ‘We did something the other night that was amazing,’ and he thought that I was going to say something completely different, but I was like, ‘We won without you.’

"That’s a good sign that we are able to do that, that we’re deep enough to get it done — and not just win without him, but play really well. He deserves so much credit in that because of how he has energized this group and how he prepares them. You saw him at the game yesterday energizing these guys, and the offense, too."

Staley believes the last two weeks, having to navigate games without James patrolling each level of the field on defense, has brought out the best in the team.

During his absence, they've gotten a look at Alohi Gilman in extended action this season and rookie Raheem Layne, who they've elevated from the practice squad.

"I think that it has been good for our football team to be able to play without him," Staley said. "He has kind of a quarterback record thing going with him, one of the few defensive players that when he is not in the game, we don’t have a very good record without him. Our record got a little bit better, which, I think, is a good sign for our football team."

The Chargers, currently holding an 8-6 record, have the chance to clinch a playoff spot by handling their own business in Indianapolis as well as receiving help from a few others. And the return of James, down this final stretch, will unequivocally offer the defense a jolt.

“We expect to play better with one of the top players in the league out there," Staley said. "I think that will be a great infusion of leadership, production and energy.

The Chargers will clinch a playoff berth in Week 16 if the following scenario takes shape:

Chargers beat the Colts

Jets lose to the Jaguars

Raiders lose to the Steelers

Patriots lose to the Bengals

