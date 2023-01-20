NFL International Series: Chargers Could Play Abroad in 2023

The NFL announced games part of the international series for the 2023 season.

The Chargers are in the running to play an international game in 2023.

On Thursday, the NFL announced five teams are set to play across the pond next season, featuring the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots.

Three of those teams, the Titans, Patriots and Chiefs, are scheduled road opponents for the Chargers in 2023. Therefore, the Chargers' matchup against one of these three opponents could be the game selected to play abroad.

London will play host to three of the games with the Bills, Titans and Jaguars making the trip, while Germany will host two, including the Chiefs and Patriots.

That means of the games expected to be held overseas, the Chargers are in the running to presumably play in London or Germany. Regarding the location of the Germany games, the league has targeted either Munich or Frankfurt.

The Chargers last played an international game in 2019 against the Chiefs at Mexico's Azteca Stadium.

Chargers' 2023 schedule:

Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Cowboys, Ravens

Road: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings, Titans

