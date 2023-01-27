Chargers Complete Interviews With Five Offensive Coordinator Candidates as Coaching Search Heats Up

Which candidates have the Chargers interviewed for their offensive coordinator opening during this year's hiring cycle?

The search for the Chargers' next offensive coordinator is well on its way. Following the team's firing of offensive play-caller Joe Lombardi, they've requested to speak with seven different coaches for the job, completing interviews with five candidates up to this point.

Rams passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson, Rams assistant head coach and tight ends coach Thomas Brown, Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson and Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel have each interviewed for the offensive coordinator vacancy.

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips and Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady have also reportedly been requested to interview. Phillips has declined the opportunity to remain in Minnesota, while Brady's potential interview remains a wait-and-see.

Prior to the Chargers beginning their offensive coordinator search, coach Brandon Staley said the key component they're looking for is commanding the locker room with leadership qualities.

“You’re looking for leadership, number one," Staley said. "You’re looking for someone that can really connect a group and get them to play a certain type of way. ... It really starts with leadership, and, I think, bringing out the style of play that we want to have as a football team, it's in all three phases playing a certain style.

"Then, in terms of what that looks like, the offenses that I think are the most challenging to defend are the ones that put a lot of pressure on you every snap, in terms of marrying the run game to the pass game, putting a lot of pressure on you with personnel groupings, pace, motion, and being able to get the explosions consistently."

Before hiring Lombardi prior to the 2021 season, Staley had his sights set on candidates from the Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan tree of coaching. When asked if his ideal candidate would come from a background of that mold, Staley indicated that would likely be the case.

“I think it’s fair to say that the experiences that I have, that’s a fair assessment of the style of play, because that’s the offense that I believe in," Staley said of the McVay and Shanahan offensive system. "When I came here, that’s kind of how we got this off the ground.

"But, to be more explosive, you have to be able to run the football more consistently to put more pressure on people. What we want to do is cast a net to where we find the best person to lead our offense and to, ultimately, be a part of our team, and connect all phases to one another."

The Chargers focus to elevate the running game comes after they finished last season ranking 30th in rushing. While the offense will still heavily operate through the passing attack of Justin Herbert, the Chargers want a running game that can offer an improved form of complimentary football.

Herbert will have input throughout the Chargers' hiring process of their next offensive coordinator, general manager Tom Telesco stated during his final media availability of the season.

