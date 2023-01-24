Report: Chargers Request Interview With Bills' Joe Brady For Offensive Coordinator Job

The Chargers have casted a wide net of candidates of whom they've targeted for their offensive coordinator opening.

On Tuesday, they submitted the latest request to interview Bills quarterback coach Joe Brady for their offensive coordinator vacancy, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Chargers are the second team to show interest in Brady during this year's hiring cycle, as the New York Jets have also submitted a request.

Brady, 33, has been a fast riser through the coaching ranks, first getting his start at the colligate level with William & Mary University from 2013-14 as a linebackers coach. Brady also spent time as a graduate assistant from 2015-16 at Penn State and at LSU in 2019 as their passing game coordinator.

His experience at the pro level features three different stops. Brady was an offensive assistant from 2017-18 with the New Orleans Saints, the offensive coordinator from 2020-21 with the Carolina Panthers, and most recently as the Buffalo Bills quarterback coach for the 2022 season.

In Brady's final season in Carolina as the offensive play-caller, they finished the year bottom five in total yards. However, the Panthers' lack of production at the skill position, paired with three different quarterbacks who made starts, led to his departure of getting fired before the season's end.

Prior to partnering with Matt Rhule in Carolina, Brady was a key piece to LSU's National Championship team in 2019, helping lead the Tigers in becoming one of the top offense’s in the nation.

The Chargers have reportedly sent in requests to interview five different candidates over the last week in addition to Brady, including Zac Robinson, Greg Olson and Thomas Brown of the Los Angeles Rams, Jerrod Johnson of the Minnesota Vikings and Luke Steckel of the Tennessee Titans.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.