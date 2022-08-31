Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

COSTA MESA – The Chargers were tasked with waiving or releasing 27 players ahead of the NFL's roster cut deadline of Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. PT. Many of whom were subject to waivers with the chance of being claimed by another NFL club.

The waiver process came and went, and the Chargers didn't have any of their waived players picked up by other teams.

On Wednesday, the Chargers announced the signings of 14 practice squad players.

Practice squad

T Zack Bailey

WR Michael Bandy

DL Christian Covington

DL Joe Gaziano

CB Kemon Hall

CB Michael Jacquet

TE Hunter Kampmoyer

OLB Carlo Kemp

S Raheem Layne

LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams

WR Jason Moore Jr.

WR Joe Reed

T Foster Sarell

DB Mark Webb Jr.

Among the most notable names back with the team via the practice squad include WR Michael Bandy, DL Christian Covington and DB Mark Webb Jr.

Bandy led the team throughout the preseason in receptions (18), receiving yards (172) and receiving touchdowns (2). He didn’t make the initial 53-man roster as a result of the numbers game, with the Chargers' crowded wide receiver group being among their deepest positions on the roster.

Covington, who appeared in 16 games for the Chargers last season, including three starts, returns after a competitive camp battle for the final interior defensive line spot. He figures to have a good shot at being called up from the practice squad at some point during the regular season.

Webb latches onto the practice squad in hope of putting his injury history behind him. For Webb it's more about staying healthy than anything. When available and on the field, he looks to be a serviceable defensive back with solid coverage skills.

