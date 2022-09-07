Skip to main content

Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1 Injury Report: Wednesday

The Chargers had three players listed on Wednesday's injury report ahead of Week 1.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers are four days away from taking the field for their 2022 season opener, and the team sits with three injuries that were documented on Wednesday's injury report.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson, who's two weeks removed from ankle surgery, still has a chance to play in Week 1, as head coach Brandon Staley indicated that he's trending towards being a game-time decision.

"J.C.’s boot is off, he was running yesterday, and he is day-to-day," Staley said of Jackson's status.

Tight end Donald Parham Jr. worked off to the side during Wednesday's viewing portion of practice and running back Isaiah Spiller was a full participant.

The Raiders did not report any player on their roster dealing with an injury.

Chargers Injury Report

Did Not Practice (DNP)

  • CB J.C. Jackson (ankle)
  • TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring)

Full Participant (LP)

  • RB Isaiah Spiller (ankle)

Raiders Injury Report

*No injuries to report.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report.

