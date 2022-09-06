Chargers Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead of Week 1

COSTA MESA – With the Chargers first game just five days away from the season opener, the team announced their unofficial depth chart on Tuesday.

The roster was cutdown to 53 players a week ago, but the release of the unofficial depth chart gives some level of clarity of how players stack up at specific positions.

Here are eight observations that stood out from the team's depth chart announcement:

Chase Daniel is QB2 over Easton Stick.

Joshua Kelley and Sony Michel are both listed as RB2 with Isaiah Spiller being the fourth option.

Tre' McKitty is listed as the backup fullback.

Jerry Tillery is listed as a starter alongside Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson at IDL.

Asante Samuel Jr. is listed as a starter over Michael Davis.

Troy Reeder is listed ahead of Kenneth Murray.

Ja'Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard are both listed as safety backups.

Jalen Guyton is the backup kick and punt returner.

Quarterback

Starter: Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert Backups: Chase Daniel and Easton Stick

Running back

Starter: Austin Ekeler

Austin Ekeler Backups: Joshua Kelley or Sony Michel and Isaiah Spiller

Fullback

Starter: Zander Horvath

Zander Horvath Backup: Tre' McKitty

Wide receiver

Starters: Keenan Allen and Mike Williams

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams Backups: Joshua Palmer, Jalen Guyton and DeAndre Carter

Tight end

Starter: Gerald Everett

Gerald Everett Backups: Donald Parham, Jr. and Tre' McKitty

Offensive line

Starters: Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Zion Johnson Trey Pipkins III

Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Zion Johnson Trey Pipkins III Backup: Storm Norton, Jamaree Salyer, Will Clapp and Brenden Jaimes

Interior defensive linemen

Starters: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson and Jerry Tillery

Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson and Jerry Tillery Backups: Morgan Fox, Otito Ogbonnia and Breiden Fehoko

Outside linebacker

Starters: Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack

Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack Backups: Kyle Van Noy and Chris Rumph II

Inside linebacker

Starters: Kyle Van Noy and Drue Tranquill

Kyle Van Noy and Drue Tranquill Backups: Troy Reeder, Kenneth Murray, Jr., Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga

Cornerback

Starters: J.C. Jackson and Asante Samuel, Jr.

J.C. Jackson and Asante Samuel, Jr. Backups: Michael Davis, Bryce Callahan, Ja'Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard

Safety

Starters: Derwin James, Jr. and Nasir Adderley

Derwin James, Jr. and Nasir Adderley Backups: Alohi Gilman, JT Woods, Ja'Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard

Kicker

Starter: Dustin Hopkins

Punter

Starter: JK Scott

Long snapper

Starter: Josh Harris

Kick returner

Starter: DeAndre Carter

DeAndre Carter Backup: Jalen Guyton

Punt returner

Starter: DeAndre Carter

DeAndre Carter Backup: Jalen Guyton

