Chargers Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead of Week 1

The Chargers released their unofficial depth chart on Tuesday.

COSTA MESA – With the Chargers first game just five days away from the season opener, the team announced their unofficial depth chart on Tuesday.

The roster was cutdown to 53 players a week ago, but the release of the unofficial depth chart gives some level of clarity of how players stack up at specific positions.

Here are eight observations that stood out from the team's depth chart announcement:

  • Chase Daniel is QB2 over Easton Stick.
  • Joshua Kelley and Sony Michel are both listed as RB2 with Isaiah Spiller being the fourth option.
  • Tre' McKitty is listed as the backup fullback.
  • Jerry Tillery is listed as a starter alongside Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson at IDL.
  • Asante Samuel Jr. is listed as a starter over Michael Davis.
  • Troy Reeder is listed ahead of Kenneth Murray.
  • Ja'Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard are both listed as safety backups.
  • Jalen Guyton is the backup kick and punt returner.

Quarterback

  • Starter: Justin Herbert
  • Backups: Chase Daniel and Easton Stick

Running back

  • Starter: Austin Ekeler
  • Backups: Joshua Kelley or Sony Michel and Isaiah Spiller

Fullback

  • Starter: Zander Horvath
  • Backup: Tre' McKitty

Wide receiver

  • Starters: Keenan Allen and Mike Williams
  • Backups: Joshua Palmer, Jalen Guyton and DeAndre Carter

Tight end

  • Starter: Gerald Everett
  • Backups: Donald Parham, Jr. and Tre' McKitty

Offensive line

  • Starters: Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Zion Johnson Trey Pipkins III
  • Backup: Storm Norton, Jamaree Salyer, Will Clapp and Brenden Jaimes

Interior defensive linemen

  • Starters: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson and Jerry Tillery
  • Backups: Morgan Fox, Otito Ogbonnia and Breiden Fehoko

Outside linebacker

  • Starters: Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack
  • Backups: Kyle Van Noy and Chris Rumph II
Inside linebacker

  • Starters: Kyle Van Noy and Drue Tranquill
  • Backups: Troy Reeder, Kenneth Murray, Jr., Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga

Cornerback

  • Starters: J.C. Jackson and Asante Samuel, Jr.
  • Backups: Michael Davis, Bryce Callahan, Ja'Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard

Safety

  • Starters: Derwin James, Jr. and Nasir Adderley
  • Backups: Alohi Gilman, JT Woods, Ja'Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard

Kicker

  • Starter: Dustin Hopkins

Punter

  • Starter: JK Scott

Long snapper

  • Starter: Josh Harris

Kick returner

  • Starter: DeAndre Carter
  • Backup: Jalen Guyton

Punt returner

  • Starter: DeAndre Carter
  • Backup: Jalen Guyton

