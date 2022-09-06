Chargers Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead of Week 1
The Chargers released their unofficial depth chart on Tuesday.
COSTA MESA – With the Chargers first game just five days away from the season opener, the team announced their unofficial depth chart on Tuesday.
The roster was cutdown to 53 players a week ago, but the release of the unofficial depth chart gives some level of clarity of how players stack up at specific positions.
Here are eight observations that stood out from the team's depth chart announcement:
- Chase Daniel is QB2 over Easton Stick.
- Joshua Kelley and Sony Michel are both listed as RB2 with Isaiah Spiller being the fourth option.
- Tre' McKitty is listed as the backup fullback.
- Jerry Tillery is listed as a starter alongside Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson at IDL.
- Asante Samuel Jr. is listed as a starter over Michael Davis.
- Troy Reeder is listed ahead of Kenneth Murray.
- Ja'Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard are both listed as safety backups.
- Jalen Guyton is the backup kick and punt returner.
Quarterback
- Starter: Justin Herbert
- Backups: Chase Daniel and Easton Stick
Running back
- Starter: Austin Ekeler
- Backups: Joshua Kelley or Sony Michel and Isaiah Spiller
Fullback
- Starter: Zander Horvath
- Backup: Tre' McKitty
Wide receiver
- Starters: Keenan Allen and Mike Williams
- Backups: Joshua Palmer, Jalen Guyton and DeAndre Carter
Tight end
- Starter: Gerald Everett
- Backups: Donald Parham, Jr. and Tre' McKitty
Offensive line
- Starters: Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Zion Johnson Trey Pipkins III
- Backup: Storm Norton, Jamaree Salyer, Will Clapp and Brenden Jaimes
Interior defensive linemen
- Starters: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson and Jerry Tillery
- Backups: Morgan Fox, Otito Ogbonnia and Breiden Fehoko
Outside linebacker
- Starters: Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack
- Backups: Kyle Van Noy and Chris Rumph II
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Inside linebacker
- Starters: Kyle Van Noy and Drue Tranquill
- Backups: Troy Reeder, Kenneth Murray, Jr., Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga
Cornerback
- Starters: J.C. Jackson and Asante Samuel, Jr.
- Backups: Michael Davis, Bryce Callahan, Ja'Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard
Safety
- Starters: Derwin James, Jr. and Nasir Adderley
- Backups: Alohi Gilman, JT Woods, Ja'Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard
Kicker
- Starter: Dustin Hopkins
Punter
- Starter: JK Scott
Long snapper
- Starter: Josh Harris
Kick returner
- Starter: DeAndre Carter
- Backup: Jalen Guyton
Punt returner
- Starter: DeAndre Carter
- Backup: Jalen Guyton
More from Charger Report
- Chargers Open at No. 6 in SI.com's Power Rankings
- Chargers GM Tom Telesco Reflects on Busy Offseason and Outlook of 2022 Campaign
- Chargers Sign TE Richard Rodgers to Practice Squad
- Chargers vs. Raiders Betting Odds: Week 1 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
- Chargers CB J.C. Jackson 'Trending Positive' in His Recovery From Ankle Surgery
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.