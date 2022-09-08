Chargers DC Renaldo Hill Holds Previous Experience of the Derek Carr-Davante Adams Connection

COSTA MESA – The Chargers first test of the 2022 NFL season comes against a team they've carried out a long documented rivalry with.

While the Chargers finished last year dropping a Week 18 overtime loss to the Raiders, there's been considerable change in Las Vegas across the last six months that indicate they're about to see a vastly different team than what they saw late last season.

Insert new Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, wide receiver Davante Adams and pass rusher Chandler Jones to name a few. It's clear the Raiders team this year features different personnel than in 2021.

Most notably, they pulled off a blockbuster deal that brought Adams to Las Vegas, reuniting him with quarterback Derek Carr – his old college teammate. The Carr and Adams connection at Fresno State was among the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the country in 2013.

Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill knows about the Carr-Adams pairing far to well, he shared on Thursday.

“I know it because I was in that movie," Hill said of Carr and Adams. "I was at Wyoming during that time. I saw the chemistry live and upfront. I don’t think that’s going to be a problem with them two meshing because they were dynamic then and I’m sure that they are much more experienced now."

Wyoming plays in the Mountain West Conference as does Fresno State, so Hill received a long look at the college duo.

It was at Wyoming where Hill got his start in coaching, serving as a graduate assistant in 2012 before becoming the cornerbacks coach in 2013 – the same season that Carr and Adams connected for 24 touchdowns at Fresno State.

“You wanted to close your eyes at times," Hill said, jokingly. "That’s what you wanted to do, but you just saw an unstoppable force. They had other weapons, as well, with that receiving core. They maximized what they had. They had a lot of skill on the outside lanes and they attacked.”

Sunday will mark the first NFL game that Carr and Adams share as teammates. The Chargers secondary will have their hands full in trying to slow down their operation.

As Hill credits their achievements in college, he remains confident in the group the Chargers will roll out there, getting to see the team's new-look defense in action for the first time.

"This is a different group that we have, as well, and I’m confident in the guys," he said. "We just have to go out and play our game.”

The biggest move of the Chargers this offseason came on Day 1 of free agency when they brought cornerback J.C. Jackson to Los Angeles on a mega five-year deal. Jackson, however, underwent ankle surgery 16 days ago, putting his status for Week 1 in jeopardy. He's missed each practice this week open to the media, but coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Jackson will be a game-time decision.

“We have our game plan. Obviously, if J.C. is in there, it changes the dynamics of moving the down around possibly," Hill said. "I think we have to do those things early in the game as well because like I said, we don’t know how they are going to deploy those guys.

"It’s going to be a game-time decision with J.C. and we’re going to see how it plays out, but the rest of the guys are ready. The game plan is going pretty well and he’s ready to mix in there if we need him, if that comes to it.”

If Jackson isn't able to play on Sunday, the Chargers' two outside cornerbacks will be Asante Samuel Jr. and Michael Davis. Both Samuel and Davis played starting roles for the Chargers last season, so in resorting to one of their depth options to presumably fill the void, they still have quality cornerbacks to call upon in the event that Jackson isn't able to suit up.

Hill said Thursday that the confidence from the team's cornerbacks being in the second year of the defensive system has enabled them to play more free without having to be so calculated with each move.

“He’s much more confident. He’s not thinking about the call or the technique," Hill said of Davis. "He knows exactly what it is and it’s allowing him to play fast, allowing him to focus on his technique, whether that’s press alignment or playing off. He’s done a great job this offseason of putting himself in position to attack the ball."

Kickoff for the Chargers-Raiders Week 1 showdown is slated for 1:25 p.m. PT on Sept. 11 at SoFi Stadium.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.