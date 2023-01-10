Chargers Designate LT Rashawn Slater For Return From Injured Reserve, Open 21-Day Practice Window

Rashawn Slater is getting closer to making his return to play.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers are on the brink of getting back another very important piece to their offense, but it won't be for the Wild Card Round.

On Tuesday, the Chargers designated left tackle Rashawn Slater for return from injured reserve, opening the 21-day practice window that will lead into his potential activation for a game.

The move allows Slater to begin practicing with his teammates, but doesn't occupy a spot on the active roster until he's game-ready.

"He is not going to play in this game, but we’re going to open up the window for him to start practice," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday. "He is progressing well. We’re excited to get him back out there with the football team.”

Slater won't partake in the Chargers' first playoff game since 2018 when the team squares off on Saturday against the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field, but indication seems there's a good chance Slater can make his return if they advance to the Divisional Round.

“We’re just going to take advantage of the window and take it day-to-day, but he is progressing well enough to get out there on the football field," Staley said of Slater's highly-anticipated return to play. "He has been working really, really hard. Just having him out there at practice is going to be great to see. Where he goes from there, it’s day-to-day, but we’re going to open up that window and try to take advantage of it.

Slater, the 23-year-old blindside protector of quarterback Justin Herbert, suffered a ruptured biceps tendon that required surgery following the Chargers' Week 3 loss to Jacksonville.

As a rookie last year, Slater allowed four sacks across 1,116 snaps, earning him a Pro Bowl nod in his first NFL season.

Since his injury, the Chargers have turned to rookie sixth-round pick Jamaree Salyer to slide in at left tackle in which he's faired well, holding his opposition to five sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 14 games.

