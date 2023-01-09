Skip to main content
Texans Beat Colts, Drop No. 1 Overall Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Texans Beat Colts, Drop No. 1 Overall Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Chargers' Opponents For 2023 NFL Season Set

Who will the Chargers play in the 2023 NFL season?

In this story:

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers clinched the AFC's No. 5 seed in the playoffs after finishing with a 10-7 record. In completing the 18-week regular-season schedule, we now know who they'll play in the 2023 season.

The Chargers will take on a second place schedule next year based on where they finished in the AFC West this season. They'll have nine home games and eight road games.

Here's a full list of the Chargers' opponents in 2023:

Home

  • Broncos
  • Chiefs
  • Raiders
  • Bills
  • Bears
  • Lions
  • Dolphins
  • Ravens
  • Cowboys

Road

  • Broncos
  • Chiefs
  • Raiders
  • Patriots
  • Jets
  • Packers
  • Vikings
  • Titans

The official date and time for each game will be announced during the NFL's schedule release date in May.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.