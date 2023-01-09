Chargers' Opponents For 2023 NFL Season Set
Who will the Chargers play in the 2023 NFL season?
The Chargers clinched the AFC's No. 5 seed in the playoffs after finishing with a 10-7 record. In completing the 18-week regular-season schedule, we now know who they'll play in the 2023 season.
The Chargers will take on a second place schedule next year based on where they finished in the AFC West this season. They'll have nine home games and eight road games.
Here's a full list of the Chargers' opponents in 2023:
Home
- Broncos
- Chiefs
- Raiders
- Bills
- Bears
- Lions
- Dolphins
- Ravens
- Cowboys
Road
- Broncos
- Chiefs
- Raiders
- Patriots
- Jets
- Packers
- Vikings
- Titans
The official date and time for each game will be announced during the NFL's schedule release date in May.
