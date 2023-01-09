Chargers' Opponents For 2023 NFL Season Set

Who will the Chargers play in the 2023 NFL season?

The Chargers clinched the AFC's No. 5 seed in the playoffs after finishing with a 10-7 record. In completing the 18-week regular-season schedule, we now know who they'll play in the 2023 season.

The Chargers will take on a second place schedule next year based on where they finished in the AFC West this season. They'll have nine home games and eight road games.

Here's a full list of the Chargers' opponents in 2023:

Home

Broncos

Chiefs

Raiders

Bills

Bears

Lions

Dolphins

Ravens

Cowboys

Road

Broncos

Chiefs

Raiders

Patriots

Jets

Packers

Vikings

Titans

The official date and time for each game will be announced during the NFL's schedule release date in May.

