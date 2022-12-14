Skip to main content
Chargers vs. Titans Week 15 Injury Report: Wednesday

The Chargers and Titans have released their first injury report of the week.

The Chargers held a walkthrough on Wednesday, so participation is an estimate on behalf of the team.

Safety Derwin James (quad) was the only player to be considered a non-participant. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Monday that James would be held out of practice for Thursday as well, and is considered day-to-day.

After not participating in practice last week, cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) appear to be progressing as they were labeled limited participants.

The Titans held a standard practice on Wednesday in which 14 players were non-participants or were considered limited. 

Chargers injury report

Did not participate:

  • S Derwin James (quad)

Limited:

  • CB Bryce Callahan (groin)
  • DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee)
  • T Trey Pipkins (knee)

Full:

  • G Zion Johnson (shoulder)
  • OL Jamaree Salyer (ankle)
  • WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Titans injury report

Did not participate:

  • WR C.J. Board (rib)
  • WR Treylon Burks (concussion)
  • CB Kristian Fulton (groin)
  • RB Derrick Henry (rest)
  • RB Dontrell Hilliard (neck)
  • WR Robert Woods (illness)

Limited:

  • OLB Denico Autry (knee)
  • CB Tre Avery (concussion)
  • G Nate Davis (knee)
  • S Amani Hooker (knee)
  • C Ben Jones (neck)
  • CB Terrance Mitchell (hamstring)
  • DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle)
  • QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle)

Full:

  • RB Hassan Haskins (hip)

