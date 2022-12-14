Chargers vs. Titans Week 15 Injury Report: Wednesday
The Chargers held a walkthrough on Wednesday, so participation is an estimate on behalf of the team.
Safety Derwin James (quad) was the only player to be considered a non-participant. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Monday that James would be held out of practice for Thursday as well, and is considered day-to-day.
After not participating in practice last week, cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) appear to be progressing as they were labeled limited participants.
The Titans held a standard practice on Wednesday in which 14 players were non-participants or were considered limited.
Chargers injury report
Did not participate:
- S Derwin James (quad)
Limited:
- CB Bryce Callahan (groin)
- DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee)
- T Trey Pipkins (knee)
Full:
- G Zion Johnson (shoulder)
- OL Jamaree Salyer (ankle)
- WR Mike Williams (ankle)
Titans injury report
Did not participate:
- WR C.J. Board (rib)
- WR Treylon Burks (concussion)
- CB Kristian Fulton (groin)
- RB Derrick Henry (rest)
- RB Dontrell Hilliard (neck)
- WR Robert Woods (illness)
Limited:
- OLB Denico Autry (knee)
- CB Tre Avery (concussion)
- G Nate Davis (knee)
- S Amani Hooker (knee)
- C Ben Jones (neck)
- CB Terrance Mitchell (hamstring)
- DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle)
- QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle)
Full:
- RB Hassan Haskins (hip)
