Chargers vs. Titans Week 15 Injury Report: Wednesday

The Chargers and Titans have released their first injury report of the week.

The Chargers held a walkthrough on Wednesday, so participation is an estimate on behalf of the team.

Safety Derwin James (quad) was the only player to be considered a non-participant. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Monday that James would be held out of practice for Thursday as well, and is considered day-to-day.

After not participating in practice last week, cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) appear to be progressing as they were labeled limited participants.

The Titans held a standard practice on Wednesday in which 14 players were non-participants or were considered limited.

Chargers injury report

Did not participate:

S Derwin James (quad)

Limited:

CB Bryce Callahan (groin)

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee)

T Trey Pipkins (knee)

Full:

G Zion Johnson (shoulder)

OL Jamaree Salyer (ankle)

WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Titans injury report

Did not participate:

WR C.J. Board (rib)

WR Treylon Burks (concussion)

CB Kristian Fulton (groin)

RB Derrick Henry (rest)

RB Dontrell Hilliard (neck)

WR Robert Woods (illness)

Limited:

OLB Denico Autry (knee)

CB Tre Avery (concussion)

G Nate Davis (knee)

S Amani Hooker (knee)

C Ben Jones (neck)

CB Terrance Mitchell (hamstring)

DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle)

QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle)

Full:

RB Hassan Haskins (hip)

