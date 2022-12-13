Chargers Mailbag: Brandon Staley's Game Plan vs. Dolphins, Injury Updates and Red Zone Offense

Welcome to the third installment of the Chargers mailbag on ChargerReport.com this season. I've been doing mailbags periodically throughout the year, answering questions from fans about the team.

You can enter submissions to be included in the mailbag by tweeting at me here.

Question No. 1 from @Whatsgoodnsport: Was this Brandon Staley's best coaching game plan?

In reference to Brandon Staley's game plan against the Dolphins in Week 14, I do think it was his best, at least since I've began covering him. The Chargers thoroughly outplayed the Dolphins on both sides of the ball, and despite the game finishing 23-17 in favor of the Chargers, I don't think the game was as close as the score reflected.

The Chargers were without six defensive starters that included Joey Bosa, Austin Johnson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, J.C. Jackson, Bryce Callahan and Derwin James as a result of injury. Yet, their game plan was executed to near-perfection with many of the team's less-experienced players called upon.

The Dolphins entered the game as the No. 2 passing attack in the NFL and they were largely silenced for the greater part of the game. Tua Tagovailoa completed just 10 passes and four of them came on the Dolphins' final drive.

Staley's plan of attack to disrupt Miami's pass game and limit the speedy Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were to play press coverage. Staley's philosophy was if the Chargers defense play a physical brand of football at the line of scrimmage and jam the Dolphins' receivers at the beginning of their route, it wouldn’t allow their field-stretchers to run away from the coverage and through soft zones.

It feels as if Staley and the Chargers players on defense have laid out the blueprint for the rest of the league on how to mitigate the Dolphins' highly productive offense. Huge props to Staley and the players for their efforts on Sunday night.

Question No. 2 from @Jeff77188779: Timelines on getting Joey Bosa, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Derwin James back, plus will we see Rashawn Slater?

Joey Bosa has began doing individual workouts, but still appears he'll miss this Sunday's game against the Titans. The Chargers have yet to open his 21-day activation window in which he can return to practice before having being reinstated off injured reserve. Staley said "anything is possible" when asked if there's a chance he practices this week, but the sense I'm getting is that his return is more likely to come in Week 16 against the Colts.

Sebastian Joseph-Day's knee injury is improving. He'll participate in practice on Thursday following Wednesday's walk through. His game status will hinge on how his injury responds once he gets back on the practice field, so we'll know more as the week goes on.

Derwin James is still considered day-to-day, Staley said Monday. It appears his injury is still effecting him. He won't practice Thursday, meaning that leaves just Friday as the only chance he has at getting on the field during this week's game prep. It feels far-fetched that James is going to play against the Titans.

Rashawn Slater, who's biceps injury suffered in Week 3 was initially thought of as a season-ending blow, actually does have a chance at returning. Staley said they're weeks out from that happening if it does come to fruition and that Slater's timeline is much different than Bosa's. Slater is in the facility rehabbing, but no return is imminent, currently. It sounds as if Slater could return for the regular season finale and play in the playoff if the Chargers get there.

Question No. 3 from @Fantasyinfo: Justin Herbert is the tallest quarterback in the league and yet he has the most passes batted down. Is this a topic of discussion or is anything being done to try and rectify this?

Herbert, listed at 6'6", has had 19 passes batted down at the line of scrimmage this season. That's a career-high as he had 17 last season and 12 his rookie year.

It's quite puzzling, indeed. It's something that is in fact a topic of discussion. Herbert and the coaching staff have been questioned about it during their weekly press conferences. Certainly, if there was a quick fix, they would’ve already flipped the switch and done so.

I think the reason for the uptick in passes getting batted down stems from the protection of the offensive line. When the pocket is collapsing, Herbert is forced to get rid of the ball and at times, he's doing so without much of a throwing window.

I guess part of the silver lining here is you'd rather have a ball batted down than take a sack, lose yards and have the possibility of losing the ball from a fumble.