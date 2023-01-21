Chargers Request Permission to Interview Vikings' Jerrod Johnson For Offensive Coordinator Position

The Chargers have submitted another interview request for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

For the second time during this year's hiring cycle, the Chargers have their sights set on a Minnesota Vikings assistant to presumably fill their offensive coordinator vacancy.

After the Chargers requested permission to interview Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips earlier this week, he declined the opportunity, ultimately deciding to remain on staff with Minnesota.

However, the Chargers have another candidate on Kevin O'Connell's staff they're interested in. On Saturday, the Chargers requested an interview with Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for the offensive coordinator opening, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Johnson was a quarterback at Texas A&M before going undrafted in 2011. Johnson's NFL career featured stops with the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys – all being as a member of the practice squad.

In 2017, Johnson made his leap into coaching, first getting his start with the San Francisco 49ers through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. He held the same role in 2019 with the Indianapolis Colts. before moving into the offensive quality control coach from 2020-21. Last year was Johnson's first season with the Vikings, working under O'Connell's tutelage.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco have emphasized the importance of leadership when discussing what they're looking for in their next offensive play-caller, but revealed that overall experience isn't the deciding factor.

“The one thing we always talk about, and it has nothing to do with X’s and O’s – it’s leadership," Telesco said. "[Former offensive coordinator] Joe Lombardi has leadership, that was great. You have to have that as a coach, certainly as a coordinator, because you’re leading that group.

"That’s the first thing that you look at, leadership. Then, the ability to teach and communicate, and those both go together. You’re dealing with a lot of players. Everybody learns differently, so we have to treat them all differently, but being able to really teach the concepts."

Quarterback Justin Herbert will also have influence in the team's decision-making process of who ultimately is awarded the offensive coordinator position.

On Friday, the Chargers submitted a request to interview Rams quarterback coach Zac Robinson for the team's offensive coordinator opening.

