Chargers Request Interview With Rams' Zac Robinson For Offensive Coordinator Opening

The Chargers have made their first request for the interviewing process of the team's opening at offensive coordinator.

The Chargers search for an offensive coordinator is on, as the team has begun identifying candidates for the open position.

On Friday, the Chargers submitted a request to interview Rams quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Zac Robinson for their current vacancy, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Pelissero reports that Robinson is considered a "strong candidate" for the Chargers' offensive coordinator role and is viewed as a "fast-rising assistant" throughout the industry.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco each held their end-of-season press conferences this week, detailing what traits they're looking for in the team's next play-caller of the offense.

Both Staley and Telesco emphasized the importance of leadership, but revealed that overall experience isn't the deciding factor. They're preparing to cast a wide net all throughout their pursuit.

“The one thing we always talk about, and it has nothing to do with X’s and O’s – it’s leadership," Telesco said. "[Former offensive coordinator] Joe Lombardi has leadership, that was great. You have to have that as a coach, certainly as a coordinator, because you’re leading that group.

"That’s the first thing that you look at, leadership. Then, the ability to teach and communicate, and those both go together. You’re dealing with a lot of players. Everybody learns differently, so we have to treat them all differently, but being able to really teach the concepts."

Quarterback Justin Herbert will also have influence in the team's decision-making process of who ultimately is awarded the offensive coordinator position.

Staley, when asked if he would lean towards candidates from the Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, indicated that's likely to be the case. Staley said he's a believer in that philosophy in how they construct their offensive gameplans. Robinson checks that box.

"The offenses that are the most challenging to defend are the ones that put a lot of pressure on you every snap in terms of marrying the run game to the pass game," Staley said. "Putting a lot of pressure on your personnel groupings with pace, motion and being able to get the explosions."

Robinson played four seasons in the NFL before making the jump to coaching, joining McVay's staff in 2019. He started out as the Rams' assistant quarterbacks coach before moving into a role as the assistant wide receivers coach and most recently was promoted in becoming the quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator during the 2022 NFL season.

"I think we have one of the top jobs in the league," Staley said of the team's offensive coordinator position. "We're going to be thorough with our process. There's not a rush to do anything. You want to make sure that you hire the best coach."

There's 10-plus teams that will hire a new offensive coordinator this hiring cycle, but the Chargers' vacancy is arguably the most attractive job on the market with the opportunity to pair up with Herbert and the skill group the team has at their disposal.

