Chargers Free Agents: Which Players Are Set to Hit the Open Market?

The Chargers have a handful of players who will become free agents at the start of the new league year.

Free agency sits two months away, when teams can begin adding to their roster for the 2023 season.

The Chargers' cornerstone players remain under contract. However, quarterback Justin Herbert will become eligible to receive an extension this offseason, one that could reshape the market for the league's top passers.

In totality, the Chargers have 15 players players set to become unrestricted free agents, three players restricted free agents and three players an exclusive rights free agent.

The start of the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 15 at 1 p.m. PT.

Unrestricted Free Agents

OLB Kyle Van Noy

2022 stats: 17 games (13 starts), 46 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 3 pass break-ups, 1 forced fumble, 3 fumble recoveries

2022 AAV: $2.25 million

QB Chase Daniel

2022 stats: 4 games (0 starts), 8-of-12, 52 yards, 1 touchdown

2022 AAV: $2 million

CB Bryce Callahan

2022 stats: 15 games (11 starts), 47 tackles, 3 interceptions, 6 pass break-ups, 2 QB hits

2022 AAV: $1.273 million

DT Christian Covington

2022 stats: 4 games (0 starts), 12 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

2022 AAV: $1.273 million

DL Morgan Fox

2022 stats: 17 games (12 starts), 38 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 11 QB hits

2022 AAV: $1.188 million

S Nasir Adderley

2022 stats: 16 games (15 starts), 62 tackles, 2 interceptions, 4 pass break-ups, 1 forced fumble

2022 AAV: $1.183 million

WR DeAndre Carter

2022 stats: 17 games (7 starts), 46 receptions, 538 yards, 3 touchdowns

2022 AAV: $1.135 million

C Will Clapp

2022 stats: 17 games (3 starts), 333 offensive snaps

2022 AAV: $1.135 million

TE Richard Rodgers

2022 stats: 10 games (1 start), 1 reception, 4 yards

2022 AAV: $1.12 million

DT Tyeler Davison

2022 stats: 6 games (0 starts), 1 tackle

2022 AAV: $1.12 million

LB Troy Reeder

2022 stats: 17 games (0 starts), 11 tackles, 1 pass break-up, 1 forced fumble

2022 AAV: $1.075 million

P JK Scott

2022 stats: 17 games, 43.6 yards per punt, 5 touchbacks, 28 punts inside 20-yard line

2022 AAV: $965K

T Trey Pipkins

2022 stats: 14 games (14 starts), 968 offensive snaps

2022 AAV: $902K

LB Drue Tranquill

2022 stats: 17 games (16 starts), 146 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 8 QB hits, 1 interception, 4 pass break-ups, 1 forced fumble

2022 AAV: $795K

QB Easton Stick

2022 stats:N/A

2022 AAV: $699K

Restricted Free Agents

*A restricted free agent is a player who has three accrued seasons and an expired contract.

WR Jalen Guyton

2022 stats: 3 games (0 starts), 2 receptions, 64 yards

2022 AAV: $965K

T Storm Norton

2022 stats: 12 games (0 starts), 85 offensive snaps

2022 AAV: $763K

TE Donald Parham Jr.

2022 stats: 6 games (1 start), 10 receptions, 130 yards, 1 touchdown

2022 AAV: $695K

Exclusive Rights Free Agent

*An exclusive rights free agent is a player who has two or fewer accrued seasons and an expired contract.

DT Breiden Fehoko

2022 stats: 9 games (3 starts), 23 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

2022 AAV: $743K

WR Michael Bandy

2022 stats: 10 games (2 starts), 10 receptions, 89 yards

2022 AAV: $705K

K Cameron Dicker

2022 stats: 11 games, 24-of-26 on field goals, 25-of-25 on extra points

2022 AAV: $705K

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.