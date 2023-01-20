Chargers Free Agents: Which Players Are Set to Hit the Open Market?
Free agency sits two months away, when teams can begin adding to their roster for the 2023 season.
The Chargers' cornerstone players remain under contract. However, quarterback Justin Herbert will become eligible to receive an extension this offseason, one that could reshape the market for the league's top passers.
In totality, the Chargers have 15 players players set to become unrestricted free agents, three players restricted free agents and three players an exclusive rights free agent.
The start of the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 15 at 1 p.m. PT.
Unrestricted Free Agents
OLB Kyle Van Noy
- 2022 stats: 17 games (13 starts), 46 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 3 pass break-ups, 1 forced fumble, 3 fumble recoveries
- 2022 AAV: $2.25 million
QB Chase Daniel
- 2022 stats: 4 games (0 starts), 8-of-12, 52 yards, 1 touchdown
- 2022 AAV: $2 million
CB Bryce Callahan
- 2022 stats: 15 games (11 starts), 47 tackles, 3 interceptions, 6 pass break-ups, 2 QB hits
- 2022 AAV: $1.273 million
DT Christian Covington
- 2022 stats: 4 games (0 starts), 12 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
- 2022 AAV: $1.273 million
DL Morgan Fox
- 2022 stats: 17 games (12 starts), 38 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 11 QB hits
- 2022 AAV: $1.188 million
S Nasir Adderley
- 2022 stats: 16 games (15 starts), 62 tackles, 2 interceptions, 4 pass break-ups, 1 forced fumble
- 2022 AAV: $1.183 million
WR DeAndre Carter
- 2022 stats: 17 games (7 starts), 46 receptions, 538 yards, 3 touchdowns
- 2022 AAV: $1.135 million
C Will Clapp
- 2022 stats: 17 games (3 starts), 333 offensive snaps
- 2022 AAV: $1.135 million
TE Richard Rodgers
- 2022 stats: 10 games (1 start), 1 reception, 4 yards
- 2022 AAV: $1.12 million
DT Tyeler Davison
- 2022 stats: 6 games (0 starts), 1 tackle
- 2022 AAV: $1.12 million
LB Troy Reeder
- 2022 stats: 17 games (0 starts), 11 tackles, 1 pass break-up, 1 forced fumble
- 2022 AAV: $1.075 million
P JK Scott
- 2022 stats: 17 games, 43.6 yards per punt, 5 touchbacks, 28 punts inside 20-yard line
- 2022 AAV: $965K
T Trey Pipkins
- 2022 stats: 14 games (14 starts), 968 offensive snaps
- 2022 AAV: $902K
LB Drue Tranquill
- 2022 stats: 17 games (16 starts), 146 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 8 QB hits, 1 interception, 4 pass break-ups, 1 forced fumble
- 2022 AAV: $795K
QB Easton Stick
- 2022 stats:N/A
- 2022 AAV: $699K
Restricted Free Agents
*A restricted free agent is a player who has three accrued seasons and an expired contract.
WR Jalen Guyton
- 2022 stats: 3 games (0 starts), 2 receptions, 64 yards
- 2022 AAV: $965K
T Storm Norton
- 2022 stats: 12 games (0 starts), 85 offensive snaps
- 2022 AAV: $763K
TE Donald Parham Jr.
- 2022 stats: 6 games (1 start), 10 receptions, 130 yards, 1 touchdown
- 2022 AAV: $695K
Exclusive Rights Free Agent
*An exclusive rights free agent is a player who has two or fewer accrued seasons and an expired contract.
DT Breiden Fehoko
- 2022 stats: 9 games (3 starts), 23 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
- 2022 AAV: $743K
WR Michael Bandy
- 2022 stats: 10 games (2 starts), 10 receptions, 89 yards
- 2022 AAV: $705K
K Cameron Dicker
- 2022 stats: 11 games, 24-of-26 on field goals, 25-of-25 on extra points
- 2022 AAV: $705K
