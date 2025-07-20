Analyst Sounds Off on Chiefs Having Stronger Receiving Core
If the Chiefs want to find themselves in the Super Bowl next season and win it, their offense will need to be better than it was a season ago. They can not play the same way and expect a different result. That is one area that the team will need to improve. And that is something the Chiefs have been good at over the last few seasons during the offseason. They will look to do it again.
Next season, the wide receiver group aims to make a huge impact and help the rest of the offense achieve success. That is one area that needs improvement for the offense to be better than it has been over the last few seasons. The Chiefs need to do a better job of getting these players to make plays for quarterback Patrick Mahomes next season. One thing they can not do next season is put it all on Patrick Mahomes.
Last season, you could see that the chemistry wasn't there for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wide receivers. Mahomes did his best with the receivers he had, but he could not overcome all the receivers' injuries last year. But that is why Mahomes feels like they have some special talent with the receivers that got hurt, and he wants to run it back with them.
The Chiefs are bringing back a lot of their core that they have had over the last few seasons. They have also added Jalen Royals in the 2025 NFL Draft. It is something the team thinks will help the receiving core. He is a good receiver with a lot of upside.
One analyst likes the receiving core heading into next season.
"They will enter this year with as strong, if not stronger, receiving core than they entered last year," said Nick Wright on First Things First. "Because last year, Xavier Worthy was a rookie. Hollywood had gotten hurt, and Kelce was not fully right at the beginning of the year. So all of that, I think they it will not be as jarring for Mahomes as I think it will be for other quarterbacks. The real question is going to be Xavier Worthy is going to follow the exact Rashee Rice trajectory from year one to year two.?
