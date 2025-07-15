Rashee Rice Will Be Critical For the Chiefs Offense
Next season, the wide receiver group aims to make a big impact and help the rest of the offense achieve success. That is one area that needs to be improved for the offense to be better than it has been over the last few seasons. The Chiefs need to do a better job of getting these players to make plays for quarterback Patrick Mahomes next season. One thing they can not do next season is put it all on Patrick Mahomes.
Last season, you could see that the chemistry wasn't there for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wide receivers. Mahomes did his best with the receivers he had, but he could not overcome all the receivers' injuries last year. But that is why Mahomes feels like they have some special talent with the receivers that got hurt, and he wants to run it back with them.
The Chiefs' offense must look completely different next season in terms of their passing attack. If many other NFL teams are going to fear the Chiefs' offense, it will be because they can complete the long ball down the field to score points fast. The Chiefs have been missing that for the last few seasons, but in 2025, they want to get it back in their playbook.
One of the Chiefs' top receivers, Rashee Rice, will be returning next season for the Chiefs. The Chiefs did not have him last season for most of the season because of a knee injury he had just four weeks into last season. Now that he will be back, he is expected to be the wide receiver that everyone expects him to be in 2024.
If the offense wants to improve next season, Rice is going to be a big part of it. He will have to be a receiver that the offense can count on. But that all starts at training camp. That will be the time to build more chemistry with Mahomes and see how Rice is after his injury. But Mahomes can benefit from Rice being that reliable downfield threat that the Chiefs have been missing.
Next season should be a better one for the Chiefs' receivers, but it is all about staying healthy for them to be good.
