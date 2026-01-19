Chiefs Nearing Hire of Familiar Face As New Offensive Coordinator

The Chiefs are expected to bring back Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator once again, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

Per Pelissero, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid loved the energy that Bieniemy brought to the staff and is bringing him back to Kansas City. With offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s contract expiring and him taking head coaching interviews, the Chiefs are ready to turn back to Bieniemy.

Bieniemy previously had a long tenure within the Chiefs’ organization from 2013-2022. He worked as the team’s running backs coach from 2013-17 before becoming the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator from 2018-22. He served as the offensive coordinator during Kansas City’s early success with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, helping Mahomes win his first two Super Bowls and NFL MVP awards.

Following his original run with the Chiefs, Bieniemy departed and worked as the Commanders offensive coordinator in 2023 and then UCLA’s assistant head coach and offensive coordinator in 2024. This past year, he had a successful run as the Bears running backs coach, helping Chicago finish fifth in rushing yards per game.

Now, Bieniemy appears to be heading back to Kansas City where he’ll look to re-spark an offense that has gone south since his departure.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated