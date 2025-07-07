Andy Reid’s Approach for His Offense Will Be Different
Something that has been missing from the Andy Reid offense is the long ball. The Kansas City Chiefs offense has not been able to throw the deep ball successfully over the last few seasons. Those plays have been big for Coach Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes in their career together. That used to be the bread and butter for the offense, but we have not seen it run well.
Next season, the Chiefs will look to change that. When the offense is at its best and the team is looking unstoppable, the team's offense is the best unit on the field, and they can score points fast. Over the last few seasons, the Chiefs' offense has been predictable for teams to pick on. Most of the time, it was the Chiefs dropping back and looking for the long ball.
Since it hasn't been successful, teams aren't worrying about it as much. And there are other factors that have played a role in the offense's not being able to complete those passes down the field. But at the end of the day, Mahomes also takes responsibility for the offense, and he knows he can do a better job of setting up his teammates for success, no matter what is going on in that particular game.
One thing that was shocking to see last season with Reid calling plays was that in some games, he completely went away from taking those chances down the field. That is something we do not usually see from Reid, especially during a game. If Reid wants to do something he usually sticks with it, but last season it was hard to do that because his offense was not running well.
But next season, we will see a Reid that is much more aggressive, no matter what. We will see Reid take those chances downfield and call those plays more than he did last season. Reid is not going to shy away from those deep shots down the field just because his offense is not playing well. He knows that all it takes is one to be successful, and the rest can fall in line.
