SI Insider Believes the Chiefs Offense Will Be Electric
If the Kansas City Chiefs have any thoughts of winning the Super Bowl next season, they are going to have to fix the issues they had last season. The Chiefs are in a good place in the offseason as they are getting ready for their training camp, which will take place later this month. But many around the league are thinking that the Chiefs will be taking a step back next season.
The Chiefs' offense looks to get back to its normal self in 2025. The Chiefs' offseason last season was not good, and they lack a lot of chemistry on the field. No matter what they did, they could not find a groove all of last season. And even at that, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to lead them to the Super Bowl. No, if they have a better offense in 2025, it can be unstoppable.
That will be the key next season. If the Chiefs' offensive line gives Mahomes time to throw the ball, it is going to be a long day for whatever defense is out there on the field. We have seen what the offense looks like when they are taking shots downfield and scoring quick points. The Chiefs know what they have to do next season to get the team back on track, the way they want it to be.
Sports Illustrated's NFL Insider Albert Breer believes that the Chiefs will be back next season with a better offense and suspending a lot of people once again.
I’ve let it be known that I think the Chiefs offense could be electrifying this year. Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy playing together for a whole year changes everything, and, internally, the Chiefs believe Rashee Rice will be a top-end receiver. Tackle remains a question, but with Josh Simmons and Jaylon Moore arriving, they have options. So why shouldn’t the Chiefs be back in the Super Bowl?
The Chiefs' offense will be the key next season. With the defense losing a lot of key players from last season's team, the offense will look to hold it down. Last season, that is what the defense did for the offense. The Chiefs' offense, when healthy, is fun to see. And next season, that will be the thing to watch with this team.
