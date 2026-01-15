Here’s 5 Things Mahomes Wants in His Next Chiefs Coordinator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Asked Thursday about specific individuals he’d love to see as his next offensive coordinator, Patrick Mahomes didn’t have to utter a name.

Texas Tech was written on his face as boldly as the school’s name on the front of its Too Cold uniforms. Mahomes’ former Red Raiders head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, and one of Tech’s other quarterbacks while Mahomes was in college, Davis Webb, are both attractive possibilities for Andy Reid.

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos offensive pass game coordinator Davis Webb before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

“I mean, obviously there's names out there,” Mahomes said Thursday afternoon in his first comments since season-ending knee surgery exactly a month before. “I think with especially how many vacancies there is at the head-coaching job, you kind of have to let that all play out to see how you kind of build your build the staff.”

A big domino fell overnight, with Chiefs AFC rival John Harbaugh leaving the conference and committing to the New York Giants. That could be a good thing for a potential Tech-Chiefs reunion in Kansas City because it could mean Todd Monken heading to the Giants, not Kingsbury or Webb.

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy (left) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) look over a play chart during a time-out against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Trust in Reid

Matt Nagy, an NFL Coach of the Year in 2018 with the Bears and Mahomes’ coordinator in Kansas City the last three years, had four head-coach interviews last week. Nagy is hopeful for second interviews in the upcoming week but, regardless, his Chiefs contract has expired.

“But I know Coach Reid,” Mahomes said, “if Coach Nags is able to get another job, a head-coaching job, that he'll have a good plan of who he wants to bring in.”

Sep 10, 2016; Tempe, AZ, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Patrick Mahomes II (5) and head coach Kliff Kingsbury against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first quarter at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coordinator-trait wish list

Mahomes said he wants to see five things in Kansas City’s next offensive coordinator.

“I just want someone that that loves football, that cares about football, that wants to give everything they can to win, to hold people accountable, and then to bring new ideas every single day.”

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

That creativity is critical because the Chiefs on too many occasions in 2025 seemed like they lost the coaching edge that helped spur them to three Super Bowl titles and five Super Bowl appearances from 2019-24.

Kansas City on a few occasions showed unique looks but, in another knock against the coaching staff, shot itself in the foot by committing penalties. Travis Kelce’s rushing touchdown, for example, came off the board in Week 7 due to an offensive flag.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) on field against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“I think that's something that we have to continue to do if you want to continue to be great in this league,” the quarterback added Thursday, “is you have to continue to evolve and get better and better. And that's something that we’ll try to do here.

“And I want to get back to that winning culture of being accountable to each other and going out there and playing great football every single day, practice or game.”

Chiefs Kingdom, the Internet’s top coverage of your beloved team is right here at OnSI. Don’t ever miss another story and register for our FREE newsletter – emailed with all the latest news each day … SIGN UP HERE NOW.