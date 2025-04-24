BREAKING: Insider Says Chiefs Exploring Draft Day Trade Options
The Kansas City Chiefs are hours away from being on the clock for the 2025 NFL Draft. As it currently stands, the franchise holds the 31st overall pick in the first round, but through new information, they could be a team looking to explore other options.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Chiefs are one of several teams that have explored trading their way out of the first round. Given they hold the second to last pick in the pecking order, this could be a huge move if they decide to do so.
Below is what Breer wrote on X:
"Among the teams that have explored moves down late in the first round, into second round—Broncos, Steelers, Packers, Vikings, Rams, Lions, Chiefs and Eagles. If someone is looking to come up for a QB from the top of 2, they'll be able to find a trade partner."
The Chiefs currently have eight picks over the course of the draft, including four Top 100 selections. As we have seen in the past, general manager Brett Veach is no stranger to moving up or down in the pecking order if the right deal is laid out on the table.
Holding the 31st overall pick allows the franchise some room to consider options. If there is a team looking to move up to get a quarterback, as Breer stated, Kansas City could be in play. But much like the previous paragraph, the deal must be one that the Chiefs' front office feels confident in doing.
Whether or not that be picks in the draft or a player included, the Chiefs are in a position to negotiate with whomever calls their phones. While Breer states them as a franchise that could explore that as a possibility, it hasn't been disclosed as a for-sure option for the franchise.
Who knows, perhaps the Chiefs are looking and open to trading back but only so far into the second round that their first pick wouldn't be impacted too much. Or, they could be doing so for leverage down the line. The process is a task entrusted to masterminds.
