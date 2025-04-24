How Good Has Chiefs GM Veach Been When Drafting?
The Kansas City Chiefs organization has thrive since general manager Brett Veach was appointed the position on July 10, 2017. Since taking the reins, Veach has led the franchise to tons of success which comes in the form of multiple Super Bowl victories.
With the 2025 NFL Draft just a day away, it will mark the eighth time that Veach will be making the decisions for the future of the franchise. After becoming general manager in July of 2017, his drafting style has been nothing but successful, as he and the Chiefs' scouting department continue to find studs no matter when they select.
Selecting Breeland Speaks with his first pick as the general manager of the franchise, Veach has only gotten better over the years. However, it took the Chiefs and Veach until the 2020 NFL Draft to have a first-round selection.
Making the move to select running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of LSU, he was able to provide what the franchise needed during his tenure. He has since moved on in his NFL career, as Veach has continued to learn from his past draft tendencies.
The stars that have started to roll into Kansas City since the 2021 NFL Draft have come along. Under Veach, he is responsible for picking up the likes of linebacker Nick Bolton, center Creed Humphrey, offensive lineman Trey Smith and tight end Noah Gray all in the same draft class.
All the players previously named have been key contributors for the franchise, all while showcasing how important all draft picks are when it comes to the franchise's overall success. He carried that success from the 2021 Draft over into next years class.
Responsible for cornerback Trent McDuffie, defensive end George Karlaftis, safety Bryan Cook, linebacker Leo Chenal, and running back Isiah Pacheco, just to name a few, the 2022 NFL Draft was a success if your name was Brett Veach.
All of those players have showcased their skills, and even more so the genius that is the Chiefs' scouting department. Adding other plays like Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Jaden Hicks over the next two seasons also have set the Chiefs up to be competitive on both sides of the ball for the forseeable future.
