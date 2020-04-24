The Kansas City Chiefs find their first-round guy in LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire

As the Kansas City Chiefs patiently waited their turn during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday, General Manager Brett Veach knew they had the guy they wanted at the 32nd overall pick.

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, affectionately called “CEH” by the Tiger faithful, was the man Veach couldn’t pass up.

“It sounds cliché to say ‘best player available,’ but this guy, we viewed this guy as an extraordinary running back and a rare talent for the things he can do,” Veach said to reporters in a Zoom call following the selection. “The way it worked out, where we picked, and what was left, we just felt like he was the best player and it made the most sense for us."

Veach also addressed the rumors that the Chiefs may be looking to trade back from the 32nd overall pick.

"There wasn’t a lot of trade dialogue," Veach said. "We didn’t really have any calls once Green Bay traded up … We were happy with that because we certainly view this guy as a franchise-type running back.”

Edwards-Helaire was one of the top running backs in the state of Louisiana coming out of high school. He was rated a four-star prospect by ESPN after leading Catholic High School to a Class 5A Championship and earning the Most Outstanding Player award.

The 5-foot-8, 209 pound back rushed for 2,103 yards on 370 carries in his career while he found the endzone 23 times. Edwards-Helaire showed an ability to catch the ball out of the backfield as he recorded 55 catches for 453 yards and a score during LSU’s run at a national championship.

“Watching the Kansas City offense last year, they were big on getting the back out in space,” Edwards-Helaire said in a Zoom call with reporters after the draft. “Any checkdown, any way the back can get out and run a route, that’s where I absolutely did most of my damage as far as being in the passing game. That makes defenses stress. Being able to be a running back and catch the ball out of the backfield and run routes, I feel like everything is a perfect mesh and a perfect fit.”

The Chiefs’ first-round pick joins a pair of LSU alumni currently on the roster in safety Tyrann Mathieu and fellow running back Darrel Williams. Growing up in Baton Rouge, Edwards-Helaire was a fan of the Chiefs’ safety. Now, he has an opportunity to play with the LSU great.

“It’s going to be pretty epic,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Being younger than him I have always watched him but never got the opportunity to play with him. I’m excited for it. I can’t wait. I know he’s going to show me some things that I’ve never seen as far as coverage, and now I can only get better from working with, as far as what I see is the GOAT.”

When Edwards-Helaire first started at LSU, Williams was finishing up. The two played together for one season as Williams helped Edwards-Helaire in his development as a freshman.

“Initially when I came in, Darrel took me under his wing along with Derrius Guice,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Darrel was the person that made me understand playbooks and everything more. I was a 17-year-old kid, just turned 17, and Darrel was trying to teach me all of these things as far as a college offense, and ultimately, I had to learn three different offenses. But Darrel was always there when I was learning the first time. Darrel is a mentor for me. As soon as my name came across the screen Darrel was the first number that came across my screen. Ultimately, he’s a big brother to me.”