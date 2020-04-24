Arrowhead Report
NFL Draft Grades: Kansas City Chiefs select Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Joshua Brisco

After the Kansas City Chiefs selected running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd overall pick in the NFL Draft, grades for the pick immediately began rolling in. Here's a draft grade roundup as the evaluations have begun for the Chiefs' top draft choice.

Sports Illustrated

Few probably expected the short-but-not-small Edwards-Helaire to be the first running back taken. But the LSU product has the type of burst, lateral agility and quickness to create his own space as a runner, and he is a diverse weapon in the passing game.
A gripe with this pick is that you can almost always find a quality tailback in the middle rounds (yes, that old song) and there were good defensive backs still on the board. That includes Alabama’s Xavier McKinney, who would have been an excellent replacement (stylistically) for underappreciated departed free agent Kendall Fuller. But let’s remember: You don’t get the 32nd pick without doing a few things right as a franchise. It’ll be interesting to look back on this one a few years from now.
Grade: C-

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Edwards-Helaire sneaked into the first round and became the first running back off the board. The former LSU star is a perfect fit for the Chiefs’ high-octane offense, an incredibly elusive runner who employs jump cuts and whirling-dervish spin moves that fake would-be tacklers out of their jocks. He’s one of the best pass-catching backs in this draft, adds return value, and was incredibly reliable with the ball, fumbling just twice on 439 college touches. I’m not a big believer in taking a running back in the first round―I just don’t love that value―but the things that Edwards-Helaire can do in the passing game help mitigate that concern. He should be an early-impact playmaker and provide a boost to what’s already one of the best offenses in the NFL. I’ve compared him to Maurice Jones-Drew in my draft guide, but this team-and-coach pairing wants me to change that pick to Brian Westbrook.
Grade: B+

Steven Ruiz, USA Today

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is going to be a fantasy superstar in Kansas City’s offense. He’s shorter back, but he’s well built. That low center of gravity makes him harder to tackle. Now throw in some ankle-breaking moves and advanced receiving skills. Andy Reid is going to have a field day with the LSU product. But, he is a running back in a deep class of them. Kansas City isn’t getting great value in that regard.
Grade: C-

Dan Kadar, SB Nation

This is another tremendous team fit. There was plenty of speculation leading up to the draft that the Chiefs could be a team that takes a running back in the first round. Edwards-Helaire is an excellent runner who stays low to the ground. But his real value at the position is as a receiver. He’s going to catch a ton of passes in Kansas City’s offense. The only issue is the positional value of a running back in the first round.
Grade: B

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Damien Williams will be a free agent in 2021, and the Chiefs needed a more reliable all-around back to support him before replacing him. Andy Reid gets his new version of Brian Westbrook. Edwards-Helaire (5-7, 207 pounds) is a dynamic, versatile receiver out of the backfield and in the slot, making him a major asset for an NFL passing game. He also is extremely quick when getting the ball in the open field.
Grade: A

Pro Football Focus Draft Show

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

For more NFL Draft coverage and breakdowns of the Chiefs' draft picks, including Clyde Edwards-Helaire, stay locked in with Arrowhead Report on SI.com.

