Kansas City Chiefs Seven-Round Mock Draft 10.0

With only three mock drafts remaining before the 2021 NFL Draft kicks off in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, we decided to add another wrinkle to this week's draft.

Instead of creating a new scenario, we tweaked the draft settings from the recommended realistic mode to the aggressive mode because there will certainly be some surprises on draft day.

Arrowhead Report draft analyst Jordan Foote joined me as we created and broke down the mock on today's episode.

For our mock draft, we partnered with NFL Mock Draft Database and its 2021 mock draft simulator. Despite using the aggressive setting, we kept the trading settings as strict.

Round 1, Pick 31: Teven Jenkins - OT, Oklahoma State

After not selecting a tackle at No. 31 for the first time last week, we couldn't go too long without taking one again. With Teven Jenkins falling to the Chiefs in this situation, he's almost too good to pass up. Yes, he doesn't have the typical arm length that head coach Andy Reid likes to have but his versatility along the offensive line would make him a wonderful depth piece in his rookie year. He played predominately right tackle at Oklahoma State but showed he could play on either side, either at guard or tackle. If Jenkins falls to Kansas City, it could be a great pick for the long-term.

Round 2, Pick 63: Elijah Molden - CB, Washington

With a tackle tied up in the first round, our mindset shifted to the best available player. That was Elijah Molden. During his time in Washington, Molden showed the ability to be a strong slot corner. Outside cornerback Bashaud Breeland has yet to re-sign or sign anywhere else, so pairing Molden with L'Jarius Sneed's versatility could be a fun and cheap fix to the depth of the cornerback room.

Round 3, Pick 94: Pete Werner - LB, Ohio State

When it comes to finding a linebacker to pair with Willie Gay Jr. for the future, it doesn't get much better than Pete Werner. The 6-foot-3, 242-pound backer was put into several different roles at Ohio State and was able to be a solid contributor in each one. With this year's starting linebacker situation already figured out, giving Werner a year to grow and come into his own in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's defense will make him a force to be reckoned with alongside Gay.

Round 4, Pick 136: David Moore - IOL, Grambling State

As a member of an FCS team, David Moore sadly didn't get a season in the fall, but he made up for it at the Senior Bowl. Moore displayed great abilities as an interior offensive lineman while going up against some of the best competition the game had to offer. Moore would provide more — no pun intended — and younger depth along the offensive front that dealt with a lot of injuries last season.

Round 4, Pick 144: Elerson Smith - EDGE, Northern Iowa

Elerson Smith is quickly becoming one of our favorite prospects. While he might not be totally league-ready on Day 1, Smith competed with the best of them at the Senior Bowl and showed off his tremendous work ethic and fundamentals. With his size and length, Smith is an easy fit in Spagnuolo's system. Finding his footing as a rotational player in his first season will be important, but after that, Smith might be someone offenses have to account for.

Round 5, Pick 175: Simi Fehoko - WR, Stanford

Simi Fehoko is one of the most underrated receivers in this year's draft. The Stanford wideout hauled in 37 receptions for 574 yards and three touchdowns in six games played in a shortened 2020 season. While I wouldn't expect Fehoko to come in and make an impact right away, his presence still could be felt early in his career as he develops into Kansas City's next X-wide receiver

Round 5, Pick 181: Tedarrell Slaton - IDL, Florida

While the Chiefs' interior defensive line room is getting full after the addition of defensive tackle Jarran Reed, not many of those linemen play the way Tedarrell Slaton does. As a run-stuffing 1-technique, Slaton could occupy the vacancy left by Derrick Nnadi next season — if he does depart the team — and could earn some valuable reps in relief this year. Having another run stopper up front could make the Kansas City defensive front one of the more dominant in the league.

Round 6, Pick 207: Bryce Thompson - CB, Tennessee

The Chiefs will have a lot of options at pick No. 207, but going with Bryce Thompson could be one of the steals of the draft. Thompson is known for his physicality, length and ability to lock down receivers in press-man coverage. Even though we already selected Molden in this draft, Thompson has the skills to find his way into the cornerback rotation for this season and possibly crack the starting lineup in 2022.

