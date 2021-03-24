GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
David Moore Could Be a Rewarding Offensive Line Project for the Chiefs

Grambling State's David Moore needs some seasoning before becoming a starting-caliber offensive lineman. Should the Kansas City Chiefs invest in him?
David Moore - IOL, Grambling State

By the numbers:

6'1", 330 pounds per Pro Day measurements.

Opted out of the 2020 season.

Positives:

Grambling State interior offensive lineman David Moore plays with good strength. He sets a quality anchor from his guard position and is difficult to move off of his spot. He overpowered FCS competition in college, oftentimes proving to be far superior to his assignments. Moore has strong hands and his lower body generates power by starting with a low base.

For a hefty lineman (who lost 20 pounds between the Senior Bowl and his Pro Day), Moore is a great athlete. He's quick for his size and is more than capable of pulling, also leaving hope that he may be do just fine in a zone-run scheme. He climbs to the second level of the defense with relative ease. Moore's last two events in the public eye went very well and he even flashed the ability to transition to center in the NFL 

Negatives:

Moore is still early in his development and comes into the NFL as a raw prospect. His hand placement is inconsistent and he hasn't shown a ton of polish when facing counters. His body frequently works faster than his brain, which is something that only experience will fix. Moore is best suited to sit for at least a year.

Maintaining proper balance is a coachable fix but for now, Moore struggles to do so. He plays ahead of his toes on occasion and had several reps on tape where he lunged at his assignment. His recovery speed won't be as much of an advantage at the next level. There was less tape available for Moore than some of the other linemen in this year's draft, so it may not encapsulate his earlier seasons with the Tigers. 

How Moore fits with the Chiefs:

With the additions of Joe Thuney and Kyle Long, the guard spot has suddenly turned into a strength for the Chiefs. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is also slated to return after opting out of the 2020 campaign and Nick Allegretti factors into the picture as well. The future of the center position is unclear, which makes adding Moore as a depth piece a solid idea. He has several traits that make him a possible candidate to play the position long-term and if that doesn't work out, he projects as a potential guard solution in a couple of years.

Final Thoughts:

The foundation (strength and athleticism) exists for Moore to be a good NFL player. His ceiling is high, although it will take a lot of patience and hard work in order for him to reach it. He's a worthy day three pick who could turn into a starting-caliber interior lineman one day, and one that the Chiefs should consider picking up. Moore grades out as a fifth-round pick.

Jan 28, 2021; American offensive lineman David Moore of Grambling State (60) drills against American linebacker Riley Cole of South Alabama (44) during American practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA; Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
