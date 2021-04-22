Kansas City Chiefs Seven-Round Mock Draft 11.0

The 2021 NFL Draft is just under a week away as we continue our mock draft grind with the 11th edition of Roughing the Kicker's Kansas City Chiefs seven-round mock draft.

We once again tweaked the simulator's settings this week and took our chances with another aggressive-mode draft to best-simulate a draft that could have some stunning picks, especially early on.

As another added wrinkle to the draft, we decided to take the top 10 players off of the board for each selection to make the board more realistic while still having some randomness.

Arrowhead Report draft analyst Jordan Foote joined me as we created and broke down the mock on today's episode.

For our mock draft, we partnered with NFL Mock Draft Database and its 2021 mock draft simulator. Despite using the aggressive setting, we kept the trading settings strict.

For more in-depth thought processes on the picks, go listen to the podcast where we give a comprehensive breakdown of each selection.

While Liam Eichenberg has fallen in recent weeks due to his arm length and comments from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, Eichenberg still has the potential to be a solid tackle in the NFL. With the Chiefs' potential desire to move Lucas Niang to left tackle, Eichenberg would be a great fit at right tackle. While the prospects of having two first-year tackles is a little nerve-wracking, the pair could be solid in the future for a low price.

I'm not sure why we haven't talked a whole lot about Payton Turner. He checks all of the boxes for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo while being a productive player. Turner tested well at his Pro Day and his stock has been rising since. We selected Turner in a few of our earlier mock drafts but due to his jump in positioning, he's always been gone when we start to look at potential edge rushers. If the opportunity presents itself, Turner would be a great addition to this defensive front.

Seth Williams is a new name to the Roughing the Kicker mock draft, but he's hardly a new name on our radar. Williams has the potential to be a Day 1 contributor on the outside. Williams's frame and play style make him a typical X-wide receiver. He has the ability to make the tough catches and catch the ball at his highest point. His addition would be welcomed as Kansas City is still searching for another receiving weapon.

With third safety covered for the short term by Daniel Sorensen, the Chiefs should look to address the long-term need in the draft. James Wiggins does a good job of that. Wiggins displayed great instincts and a good football IQ during his time at Cincinnati. His position is versatile in the secondary and would be a natural fit for the future.

Kansas City will be in need of linebacker depth and there's no better way to address that need than with Derrick Barnes. The Purdue linebacker has the ability to play the SAM linebacker position which is not only a short-term need for the Chiefs but a long-term one as well. While he has plenty of room still to grow, Barnes holds his own in coverage as well as in run fits. His paring with Willie Gay Jr. could be a dangerous matchup for opposing offenses.

Rachad Wildgoose might have a short frame and short arms, but his dense build and his ability to defend in the slot certainly make up for it. With the Chiefs' interest in bringing back cornerback Bashaud Breeland remaining an unknown, drafting Wildgoose and moving L'Jarius Sneed to the outside could be a cheap fix to their problems. Wildgoose is also another versatile defensive back, but he is certainly at his best when in the slot. Also, he has an amazing name.

When it comes to long-term picks, this one is one of my favorites. Drake Jackson is a little smaller than most centers in the class but he projects as a plus-blocker with the ability to be solidly consistent. He has explosive tendencies at the center position and his 31.5-inch vertical backed that up. With his ability to play center well, Jackson would be a good depth piece for this year as a second true center on the roster.

Round 6, Pick 207: Matt Bushman - TE, BYU

While a tight end might not be the biggest priority for the Chiefs at the moment, the addition of Matt Bushman could give them a valuable second tight end for next season and beyond. Kansas City's usual backup tight end hasn't been a threat in the receiving game, but the selection of Bushman could add a sneaky pass-catching threat as well as a solid blocking tight end.

You can watch the full mock draft with commentary from me and Jordan on the Roughing the Kicker YouTube page, or you can watch it below.