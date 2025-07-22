What to Expect From Patrick Mahomes at Chiefs Training Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs begin their first training camp practice of 2025 today, as veterans and rookies are all set to report. Among the veterans is quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who heads into his ninth training camp with the Chiefs ahead of his ninth NFL campaign.
Chiefs Kingdom holds Mahomes to a high expectation, and every year since becoming the starting quarterback in Kansas City, he's lived up to it. Going into this training camp, however, poses many different expectations for the Chiefs and especially Mahomes.
Coming off the Super Bowl LIX defeat and a long offseason full of doubts against the Chiefs for the 2025 campaign will only fuel the fire burning underneath the entire organization. Mahomes' focus is on getting back to having fun with his teammates, and if Mahomes wasn't having fun in 2024 and still made the Super Bowl, imagine what the Chiefs will do in 2025.
"I think it's just us having fun again," Mahomes told Kay Adams earlier this offseason. "It's always been fun playing on the Kansas City Chiefs. That's what makes it special. I feel like last year, I don't want to say it's pressure, but guys wanted to go out there to win every single week. And not for the fun of the game, just because we're supposed to."
"Let's go out there and have fun. The wins will come if we play the way we know we can play. We have the talent, we have the coaches, we work harder than anybody in the NFL. Let's go out there and have fun and let the results handle themselves."
One way Mahomes can have fun during training camp is by creating chemistry with his wide receivers and seeing the progression of his offensive line. We know that Mahomes has a behind-the-back pass or two in the arsenal. Perhaps he'll break that out once or twice from now until the start of the season.
Sending the ball deep is another expectation that Chiefs fans should expect from their quarterback, as it has been something he and head coach Andy Reid have discussed this offseason, as it was something they lacked last season.
The likes of speedy wide receivers Xavier Worthy and rookie Jalen Royals should be perfect target practice for Mahomes and the deep ball this training camp, which will soon lead to perfection just in time for Week 1 against AFC West division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
