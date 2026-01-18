Tony Romo Ripped for His Weird Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen Mistake in Bills-Broncos
Tony Romo was back in the CBS booth for Saturday's thrilling Bills-Broncos divisional round playoff game and while he did have one vintage prediction moment before a Denver touchdown, for most of the afternoon he left viewers fed up with his many mistakes and weird antics.
Romo took a lot of heat after his brutal performance during the Bills' win over the Jaguars last Sunday. He later explained that he was battling an illness in that game and said he didn't pay much attention to critics who have been continually fed up with the things he does during broadcasts.
His struggles hit a strange new low early in the second quarter in Denver when he called Josh Allen "Mahomes" while breaking down a nice play by the Bills quarterback.
Here's how that played out:
Slips of the tongue are going to happen during broadcasts. It's only human. The problem here is that Romo is under the spotlight now because of how far he's fallen in recent years. You just can't mistake Allen for Mahomes in that moment. Romo could've gotten away with that in the first few years of his broadcasting career because back then he was a fan favorite who was always correctly predicting things to happen moments before they actually happened.
Romo has now become a big problem for CBS. They're paying him a bunch of money to call the biggest games each week and he rarely rises to the occasion. Also, he's under contract until 2030 so he's likely not going anywhere.
Here's another big moment from Saturday's game that Romo botched:
NFL fans lit Romo up over that Mahomes-Allen mistake:
Romo will be back in Denver next Sunday for the AFC championship game. Thankfully that will be his last game of the season, as NBC has the Super Bowl this year.
While Mahomes and Allen will be watching from home, maybe they'll still hear their name get called by Romo.
