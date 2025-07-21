Mahomes Looking to Build Chemistry with Receivers During Training Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again hosting their training camp at Missouri Western State University, which marks the ninth training camp session for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Following the Super Bowl defeat, training camp marks the first step on the revenge season for the Chiefs.
Mahomes looks to revert to his MVP ways this season in pursuit of getting the Chiefs back to the playoffs. With history on the line this season for the Chiefs, should they make their fourth straight Super Bowl, Mahomes will play a huge factor in the franchise's success.
One of the biggest goals for Mahomes this training camp is to brush off the cobwebs from the offseason and get back to work with his wide receivers. Luckily for him, most of the main core from 2024 is returning for Kansas City this season, but for success, the deep ball will have to come into play.
Head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes have already been in discussion this offseason on throwing the ball downfield more often in 2025. While Rashee Rice is uncertain for the majority of the season, Mahomes can lean on the likes of Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, and tight end Travis Kelce.
"Coach Reid has challenged me this offseason to push the ball down the field, let guys have chances to make plays. And then once we get that back to where we want to in our standard that we believe we should have, then we can come back to the underneath stuff," Mahomes said during OTAs.
In what might be Kelce's final season, the chemistry between Mahomes and his tight end must be exceptional during training camp, with the hope that it carries over into the regular season. Mahomes has targeted Kelce more than any other receiver throughout his career, what's more, in a season?
Rookie wide receiver Jalen Royals will be fun to watch work with Mahomes this training camp, especially with the chance of his role increasing due to Rice's imminent absence. Pairing him alongside Worthy as he readies for his second season in Kansas City, the youth in the receiving room will need to quickly adapt to Mahomes' tactics.
As long as the chemistry continues to build throughout training camp, the Chiefs offense should be in good shape on the receiving side of the ball.
