How to Watch Chiefs vs. Browns in KC’s Season Opener

As the Chiefs host the Browns to start the season, here's how you can tune in and follow the action.

The Kansas City Chiefs are 10-0 in the month of September with Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback. They will look to capture win No. 11 on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns.

In a rematch of last season's Divisional Round matchup (that isn't really a rematch), both of these teams have seen some tangible changes take place since January. The Browns' revamped defense will look to slow down the explosive offenses of the NFL, and the Chiefs' new-look offensive line aims to protect Patrick Mahomes and make an already elite attack even scarier to face.

The Chiefs head into today's contest relatively healthy, but will be missing a major piece in linebacker Willie Gay Jr. Gay is on the injured reserve list and will miss at least the first three games of the year. As of Sunday morning, the team is also monitoring the status of safety Tyrann Mathieu as he returns from the COVID-19/Reserve list. He figures to be a game-time decision, or close to it.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs in their season opener.

Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS (KCTV5) in the Kansas City area

Live Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -5.5

Today's television broadcast will feature Tony Romo and Jim Nantz in the commentary booth, as well as Tracy Wolfson reporting from the sidelines. Bill Vinovich and company will officiate the Week 1 matchup.

