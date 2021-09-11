September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Tyrann Mathieu Activated from COVID-19 Reserve List

The Chiefs' star safety appears to be on track to play in the Chiefs' season-opener on September 12. How much he'll play remains to be seen.
Author:
Publish date:

After being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on September 1 after testing positive for COVID-19, Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is returning to the team ahead of KC's Week 1 matchup with the Cleveland Browns — per Nate Taylor of The Athletic

The deadline to activate Mathieu was 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, just over 24 hours before the Chiefs will kick off with the Browns on Sunday. Now, even with Mathieu returning to the active roster, several questions remain about his availability on Sunday. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the Chiefs will continue to monitor Mathieu's status heading into tomorrow's game.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid tends to leave players sidelined if they don't at least practice on Friday, which Mathieu did not, but Mathieu may also be a special case for Kansas City. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo noted that Mathieu has taken part in team meetings virtually this week, but it's also worth noting that Mathieu hasn't physically practiced in nearly two weeks. Jumping straight into a full slate of game action could be a challenge.

On Thursday, Spagnuolo was asked what he'd expect from Mathieu, noting that he's been off the field for a significant stretch of time.

"We don’t know, right? But this dude we’re talking about is a special guy, in my opinion," Spagnuolo said. "So, we’ll see, but I think we’ve got to be fair to him. We always say that sometimes you’ve got to protect the players from themselves, so we’ll be careful there. Coach Reid and I have talked about it with Rick [Burkholder]. We’ll see where we’re at when the time comes."

On Friday, Reid was asked if Mathieu would potentially be able to play on Sunday even without a week of practice.

"Yeah listen, we’re just going to see how it goes," Reid said. The other guys have practiced, they’re ready to go. If he can’t go, he can’t go. If he can, he can.

Mathieu tested positive for COVID-19 but was fully vaccinated, as was reported by Matt Verderame of Fansided and Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star.

As explained by Kevin Patra of NFL.com, "vaccinated players or staff who test positive and are asymptomatic can return to duty after two negative tests 24 hours apart. For non-vaccinated persons who test positive, the 2020 protocols remain in place, requiring a 10-day isolation." 

Read More: New and Improved: This Isn’t a Chiefs-Browns Playoff Rematch

Aug 20, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tyrann Mathieu Activated from COVID-19 Reserve List

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrate with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after beating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Exploring How the Current Chiefs Roster Was Built

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Cleveland Browns during the first half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Kansas City Chiefs Versus Cleveland Browns: Week 1 Prop Bets

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrate with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after beating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 Season Prop Bets

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

New and Improved: This Isn’t a Chiefs-Browns Playoff Rematch

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (left) greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes following Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Five Pillars of Quarterbacking: Grading 70 Years of QB Play

Aug 20, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Lucas Niang (67) blocks against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Chiefs’ Offensive Line May Not Be Perfect Against Browns, and That’s Okay

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (49) against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

What Stands Out From the Chiefs' First Unofficial Depth Chart of the Regular Season