Reports came in Monday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs released long-time punter Dustin Colquitt. The 37-year-old punter played his whole 15-year career in Kansas City. Colquitt has made no statement regarding retirement. The Arrowhead Report Roundtable reflects on his career and what he meant to Chiefs Kingdom.

Tucker Franklin: This is one of the hardest things in sports: the "breakup." From the start, you know it's destined to end. As Colquitt was sitting on about $2 million, the Chiefs found cheaper options at a position that has decreased in use since Patrick Mahomes has come to town. I, much like many others, am sad to see Colquitt go. The impact he had not only on the team but the community is what makes him such a fan favorite. He's been through the dark days and has seen many players under center. I'm glad he gets to leave with a ring on his finger. I'm sure we'll see his name in the Ring of Honor soon.

Jordan Foote: As someone whose earliest Chiefs' memories came from the end of the Priest Holmes era and the beginning of the (brief) Larry Johnson one, Dustin Colquitt was one of the first Chiefs I got attached to. Over the past decade-and-a-half, he’s been a class act and one of the best punters in the entire league. He ends his tenure with the team a champion, which is exactly what he deserved.

Sam Hays: Since I’ve been a Chiefs fan, I have never had a Chiefs starting punter who isn’t Dustin Colquitt. In his illustrious 15 year career, Colquitt only missed two games, both back in 2008. He has the most games played in Chiefs franchise history. He is a Chief through and through.

I have two autographed items from Dustin. One of them is a white Chiefs hat from when I met Dustin, along with Chris Jones, in March of last year at a Wichita Force indoor football game with them signing postgame autographs for hundreds of fans. The other is a frame I won from the Chiefs Kingdom Rewards program. I’ll cherish them forever. I will miss you, Dustin, but more importantly, Chiefs Kingdom will miss you.

Conner Christopherson: I don't even remember who the Chiefs punter was before Dustin Colquitt. Around the time Dustin Colquitt became the Chiefs punter was around the time I truly became a Chiefs fan, and due to that, Colquitt was an integral part of my Chiefs fandom and Chiefs football. I will always remember his 2012 season where him trotting onto the field was the highlight of each game. I'm glad an all-time great Chief got the Super Bowl sendoff he deserved, a sendoff he deserved as a player and as a person. So long #2, until your ring of honor ceremony at least.



Mark Van Sickle: Dustin Colquitt was a Kansas City Chief for 15 years. He was an excellent punter, but no one ever hypes up the punter. He was also the holder for field goals. He did the job well and it almost always went unnoticed because that is what happens when you don’t screw it up. He was more than a punter and a holder. He was a Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist. He did wonderful work in the Kansas City Community. He is a family man. He is well respected in and out of football. He did his job well for the Kansas City Chiefs, and he will be in the ring of honor at Arrowhead someday. He will always be a Kansas City Chief. He will be remembered not only for his on-field contributions but what he gave to our city off the field as well. Thank you for everything, Dustin Colquitt!

Joe Andrews: Dustin Colquitt could probably write an entire novel over his time in Kansas City. The punter/holder first stepped onto the field when I was 9 years old. Now, I’m 23 and look back on the many ups and downs the Chiefs went through during his 15-year tenure. Talent-wise, Colquitt probably could’ve left for a champion contender midway through his career. Instead, he stuck it out while doing plenty for the organization and community. It is a bummer that Colquitt leaves as a cap casualty, but he can say he departs as a Super Bowl LIV Champion — something hundreds of his former teammates have never done.

Jacob Harris: When Dustin Colquitt started with the Chiefs, Trent Green was the quarterback and Priest Holmes was the running back. I was 13! I’m 28 now! That’s a long time within the framework of my life. Dustin has been my punter for over 53% of my entire existence. That’s wild. Now he’s not my punter. That’s even wilder. I’m melancholic but happy he at least gets a big, expensive, gaudy ring for his troubles.

Taylor Witt: Thank you, Dustin Colquitt, for the decade and a half of elite punting, for the hugely positive impact you had on the locker room, for your unending service to our community, and for always representing the Kingdom like a champion. They don't make them any better than you.

Austin Johnson: Dustin Colquitt was my first official favorite Chiefs player. I wanted to be different, and how better to be different than to stan your team’s punter (who, by the way, is one of only two punters to be drafted in the third round or higher since 2005)? But Colquitt deserved it as much as any punter ever has. He was damned good. And as he kept booming out field-flipping punts for some truly horrific Chiefs teams, you couldn’t help but feel feelings for #2. The Chiefs could’ve cut Colquitt last year but brought him back for one last ride, and while he doesn’t get to go out on his terms, he does go out on top. Happy trails, Dustin.