SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomePodcastsNewsGM ReportGame DayDraft
Search

Chiefs Confident In Consistency and New Contributors Ahead of Week 1

Joe Andrews

Come Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs’ run it back tour will officially begin against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.

For the Chiefs, the main focus is re-establishing the success built en route to their first Super Bowl championship in 50 years.

“We’re in game week now, everybody is ready to go,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said to the media on Sunday. “You can feel the intensity, you can feel the mentality. I think everybody’s at the point now where we’re ready to play football again. I mean, we had that great year last year, but that’s last year. We’re a brand new football team, the Texans are a brand new football team. We’re going to go out there and compete against one of the best in the first week.”

Before COVID-19, the Chiefs were expected to return 20 of 22 starters from their Super Bowl roster but following the opt-outs of running back Damien Williams and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and the suspension of cornerback Baushaud Breeland, the number is down to 17 for Week 1.

Duvernay-Tardif is expected to be replaced by teammate Andrew Wylie moving to the right guard spot, with newcomer Kelechi Osemele playing left guard. Breeland's cornerback spot is still largely up in the air, likely including a variety of players. 

Williams will be replaced by rookie running back Clyde-Edwards Helaire. The Chiefs 2019 first-round pick has the experience to be successful come game time, at least according to tight end Travis Kelce, who also spoke Sunday.

“Clyde has done an unbelievable job of just coming in and giving his effort, his best concentration, giving everything you need as a rookie to succeed,” Kelce said. “The first game is always built-up emotion, then you’re going to have the stage that we’re going to be on being the first game of the year. We’re going to see how he reacts to being in the big moment early.”

The big moment is exactly what the Chiefs are preparing for. New starting pieces in Helaire, Osemele and potentially cornerback Antonio Hamilton present potential obstacles ahead.

Other newcomers at the rotational level, including rookie defensive backs L'Jarius Sneed and Thakarius "BoPete" Keyes, rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr., rookie defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, veteran safety Tedric Thompson, veteran defensive end Taco Charlton, veteran tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and first-time 53-man roster member tight end Nick Keizer could add similar challenges.

Despite the turnover at those positions and a few new faces, Kelce said he expects the stage to bring out the true colors of the Chiefs, similarly to what fans saw last season.

“A lot of guys are going to go out there with a lot of emotion,” Kelce said. “It’s going to be a fun game, I can already tell, with just how things are gearing up here in the office. We’re just going to have to keep our composure and just play for each other and do our thing. I’m pretty sure you’ll see the Kansas City Chiefs from last year.”

Stay with Arrowhead Report for further coverage of Week 1 as the build-up for the game continues. For a Texans perspective, visit Texans Daily.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chiefs GM Brett Veach Explains Release of Former Second-Round Pick Breeland Speaks

Before the end of Saturday's mandatory roster cutdown deadline, the Kansas City Chiefs released defensive end Breeland Speaks. By his play on the field, that wouldn't be surprising. By his original draft position, it certainly is.

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs 53-Man Roster Cutdown Tracker

By 3 p.m. on Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs must have no more than 53 players on their roster for the 2020 season. As the Chiefs make moves throughout the day, we'll update all of them here on Arrowhead Report.

Joshua Brisco

by

Chiefs

The Case For the Kansas City Chiefs' Undefeated Season

The Kansas City Chiefs are in a position to go undefeated in 2020. Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs could unseat the 1972 Miami Dolphins as the best single-season NFL team ever.

Mark Van Sickle

by

TuckerFranklin

Kansas City Chiefs Initial Practice Squad Roster for 2020

With the Kansas City Chiefs down to 53 players on the active roster after the 2020 roster cutdown deadline passed Saturday afternoon, a number of Chiefs who missed the cut have secured a spot on the team's practice squad.

Joshua Brisco

Six Takeaways from the Kansas City Chiefs' First Depth Chart

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their first unofficial depth chart for the 2020 season. Here are six things worth noting as the Chiefs prepare for the Houston Texans.

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs Cut Roster Down to 53 Ahead of Deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs have cut their roster down to 53 players ahead of Saturday's 3 p.m. deadline. While there could still be a number of moves to come for the Chiefs, the largest round of cuts are in the books.

Joshua Brisco

The Kansas City Chiefs Should Be Patient With Rookie Cornerback BoPete Keyes

BoPete Keyes isn't facing much pressure as seventh-round pick. That's great news for him and the Kansas City Chiefs, as the team can wait for him to develop.

Jordan Foote

by

TuckerFranklin

Kansas City Chiefs 53-Man Roster Projection

With roster cutdown day approaching, what will the Kansas City Chiefs' final 53-man roster look like? Tucker Franklin and Jordan Foote discuss on Roughing the Kicker.

Jordan Foote

Taco Charlton is Taking Opportunity with the Chiefs as a Chance To Grow

Despite being in the NFL four years, defensive end Taco Charlton has been on three different teams and is looking at his time with the Kansas City Chiefs as an opportunity to grow.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

TuckerFranklin

The Greatest Season-Opening Games in Kansas City Chiefs History

With the Kansas City Chiefs' season-opening game less than a week away, let's take a look back at the greatest kickoff games in Chiefs history.

Austin J

by

TuckerFranklin