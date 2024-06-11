KC Chiefs Mandatory Minicamp Practice Injury Report: Xavier Worthy, Joe Thuney Still Sidelined
The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, but their camp began short-handed as multiple members of the team remained sidelined due to previous injuries, most notably KC's first-round draft pick and starting left guard.
Rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy and left guard Joe Thuney did not participate in Tuesday's practice, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Taylor noted that Worthy "spent much of the on-field work standing next to [offensive coordinator] Matt Nagy" while Pete Sweeney of 610 Sports Radio tweeted that Thuney was not present.
Worthy suffered a hamstring injury in May that has hampered him throughout offseason activities. Thuney suffered a pectoral injury in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs that caused him to miss the Chiefs' wins in the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LVIII.
On the defensive side of the ball, Taylor posted that defensive linemen Charles Omenihu and Derrick Nnadi were present but did not practice due to injuries suffered last season, and defensive end BJ Thompson was not present after suffering a medical emergency at team facilities last week and being discharged from the hospital on Monday night.
Sweeney also noted that Harrison Butker was not present while linebacker Leo Chenal, running back Isiah Pacheco and cornerback Jaylen Watson were "present but limited." Sweeney also tweeted that wide receiver Kadarius Toney was present for practice for the first time this offseason.
Four defensive linemen try out
In addition to KC's roster-spot news, the Chiefs have four defensive linemen at minicamp "on a tryout basis," according to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest: Rashard Lawrence (LSU), Jackson Cravens (BYU), Alex Gubner (Montana) and Brevin Allen (Campbell).