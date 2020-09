It took a while for the Kansas City Chiefs to get going, but once they did, they never looked back.

After the Houston Texans jumped out to a 7-0 lead, the Chiefs did what they do best, hanging 31 unanswered points on the board. That was enough to smooth things over for the rest of the game, and the Chiefs ended up winning 34-20. But don't let the box score fool you: The game wasn't very close.