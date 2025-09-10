Blunt Truth About Chiefs' Recent Struggles
The Kansas City Chiefs are on the verge of starting the season off 0-2. The Chiefs did not win their opening game, and it was one that they did not play well in. The offense and defense still looked like they had some issues to fix, and were not in sync for the whole game.
It did not help that the Chiefs lost their top receiver only a few plays into the game. Now the Chiefs will look to regroup at home against a tough Philadelphia Eagles team that beat them in last season's Super Bowl.
The Chiefs do not want to start 0-2. That start will be something that the Chiefs did not expect if it happens. The Chiefs are regrouping and are planning a way to stop a good Eagles offense. They cannot afford to look the same in Week 2 like they did in Week 1.
If that happens, any chance of winning these games goes out the window for the Chiefs. This week and on game day, we are going to find out a lot about this Chiefs team and what they are made of.
Improvements Chiefs Need to Make
"This is what I think is fair about Kansas City," said analyst Nick Wright on The Herd. "I think that it is fair to say that the running game looked more than shaky, and they are going to have to generate a pass rush outside of Chris Jones because the secondary is a work in progress. And it led to Justin Herbert having the best game of his life. And it led to Chris Jones pressing at the end of that game and cutting inside because he knew he was the only one who could get to the quarterback."
"Those are some fair criticisms. The fix side is because of who the quarterback is, if they have gotten the stop on 3rd and 14, and Mahomes would have gotten the ball back with 90 seconds left and down by six. A lot of us would have been like, yeah, I think he is going to go down and win ... They still feel like they can win in any situation, if they can get the ball."
