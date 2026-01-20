Packers, Cowboys Interviewing Young Eagles Coach for Defensive Coordinator Vacancies

A pair of teams with defensive coordinator vacancies are homing in on a rising coach in the Eagles’ system.

The Cowboys and Packers are looking to hire new defensive coordinators this offseason, and both teams are reportedly interested in Philadelphia’s defensive backs coach and pass-game coordinator Christian Parker.

Parker, 34, will fly to Dallas on Tuesday for an interview with the Cowboys, where he’s a candidate to replace Matt Eberflus as the defensive coordinator on Brian Schottenheimer’s staff, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

After that, Parker will meet with the Packers’ to interview for the same role on Matt LaFleur’s coaching staff on Wednesday. Green Bay’s defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley was hired as head coach of the Dolphins on Monday, prompting the Packers to seek out a replacement after just two seasons with Hafley.

Parker has familiarity with the Packers organization already. Prior to joining the Eagles’ coaching staff, Parker was the defensive backs coach for the Broncos from 2021 to ‘24. Before that, he was a defensive quality control coach in Green Bay, working under former Packers DC Mike Pettine in ’19 and ‘20.

At 34, he’d be one of the younger coordinators in the NFL, but he’s clearly turning heads with his coaching performance thus far into his career.

