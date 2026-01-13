What Chiefs Should Learn From Eagles’ Loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Even a kid knows promoting from within isn’t the best route for teams seeking new offensive coordinators.

After Sam Salvo’s family gave him playoff tickets for Christmas, let’s just say the young man isn’t a fan of Philadelphia’s Kevin Patullo, or A.J. Brown for that matter.

Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coach Kevin Patullo communicates with quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during a timeout in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Lump of coal

“So, my Christmas present, I got a loss,” he said after San Francisco’s 23-19 win Sunday night. “I'm feeling two of two things: A, I want A.J. Brown packing his bags, and I want them somewhere else that is not here. Can't make those drops in that game.

“And B, I also want Kevin Patullo flipping burgers at like the local McDonald’s or something; I don’t care. It's like he's flipping burgers. One side, he's cooking, and the other half is completely raw.”

Emotions also are raw after the Eagles dropped a wild-card playoff opener for the third time in five seasons. The loss also highlights the difficulty in repeating as Super Bowl champion, something the Chiefs did in 2022-23 (the first Super Bowl repeat since the Patriots did it in 2003-04).

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and offenisve coordinator Kevin Patullo speak with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Another team in the OC market

And because of the Eagles’ loss, the Chiefs are expected to have even more competition for offensive coordinators after Philadelphia reportedly moves on from Patullo. And, Andy Reid has another example of why he shouldn’t promote from within.

A year ago, after humiliating the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, Nick Sirianni lost Kellen Moore to the Saints. He opted for continuity and familiarity, taking the Patullo route.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) doesn't make catch while being defended by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The result was disastrous. Brown’s drops crippled the Eagles on Sunday, and Patullo’s lack of creativity doomed them in the second half. Four of Philadelphia’s drops against the Niners came on third downs, two of which happened in the final two-and-a-half minutes.

And, according to analyst Dan Orlovsky, the offensive step back since a 40-22 victory over the Chiefs in February was disappointing.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is dunked with gatorade during the second half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Regression,” Orlovsky said Monday on NFL Live. “And so, the second half is the microcosm of the season. Everybody on this football team offensively regressed this year, outside of Dallas Goedert, and I think that has to be the conversation.”

The conversation in Kansas City is remarkably similar. How with all the Chiefs’ weapons, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice among them, did their offense crumble after the bye week? Kansas City finished the year on a six-game losing streak, having lost eight of its final nine.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Over their last eight games, the Chiefs scored just 15.9 points per game, 30th in the league over that span.

And the Eagles’ offense over a similar stretch in 2025, ending mercifully on Sunday, was remarkably similar. Like Kansas City, the Philadelphia offense was too predictable, too similar from drive to drive. The Eagles had seven under-center snaps in the second half on Sunday; they ran the ball all seven times.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Adoree' Jackson (8) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Philadelphia ran the same offensive play at least four times on its final drive, including the game-ending incompletion.

Kansas City in a similar vein was too easily diagnosed in the season’s second half, too monotonous, too predictable. And that’s why the Chiefs need an outside influence, so Kansas City isn’t the team losing in the first round of the playoffs next season.

Touchdowns mean more than field goals when it’s goal-to-go, Chiefs Kingdom. And OnSI means more than other sites in getting the most thorough coverage of your beloved Chiefs. So, register for a FREE newsletter -- an email with all the latest analysis each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.