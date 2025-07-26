Will the Chiefs Regret Letting Veteran Safety Go?
The Kansas City Chiefs had to make some tough decisions this offseason to stay the team to beat in the AFC while doing so with roster flexibility. Some of the players who helped lift the Chiefs into the dynasty they are today had to walk away from Kansas City this offseason through free agency.
One of the losses the Chiefs had this offseason was veteran safety Justin Reid, who signed a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints earlier this offseason. During the three seasons that Reid was with the Chiefs, the franchise appeared in three straight Super Bowls, making Reid one of the bigger reasons why the Chiefs were difficult to beat.
From 2022 to 2024, Reid played in 49 regular season games with the Chiefs and collected a grand total of 265 combined tackles and 23 passes defended. Safety Bryan Cook spoke to the media following training camp practice, describing how valuable Reid was for the safeties room.
"I still talk to him to this day, asking questions as far as livelihood, how to manage life at the football, without football, obviously, cuz he had a lot of businesses he does outside of the sport. But then obviously in the grass, I feel like just learning his IQ, even leave law, a different year, longer years than me, a different system as well. So he has a little bit more IQ for certain things," Cook said.
On Friday, Chiefs assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub addressed the media and was asked about Reid's departure, to which he gave several reasons why he and the organization will miss him donning a Chiefs uniform in 2025.
"I'm gonna miss Justin for a lot of other reasons. Because he was our best edge rusher on field goal block. I mean, he was the guy that set everything up for Leo (Chenal). So he was able to block it because you had to deal with him on the edge coming off. And besides him, being a great leader for our football team. We already missed Justin," Coach Toub said.
Reid's impact will remain with the Chiefs throughout this season, as his advice will surely be felt by others in game action with the young safeties he brought under his wing. But at the end of the day, if you aren't with the Chiefs, you're against them.
