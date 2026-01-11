Noting 8 Former Chiefs on Playoff Teams
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With four minutes left in the third quarter of Saturday night’s playoff game, Tershawn Wharton introduced himself to Matthew Stafford.
The former Chiefs defensive end crushed Stafford on a third-down incompletion, forcing the Rams to settle for a field goal. While Stafford and the Rams eventually won a 34-31 game, Wharton finished with two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.
Wharton didn’t get the opportunity in a Chiefs uniform to play Stafford but he did get the opportunity to help his new team, Carolina, to a division title and its first playoff game since 2017. It was Wharton’s sixth division crown and sixth playoff berth in six NFL seasons, including his first five years with the Chiefs (2020-24).
After leaving Kansas City in March to sign a three-year, $45 million contract with the Panthers, Wharton is one of eight notable players in the postseason who played previously for the Chiefs.
Skyy Moore, 49ers
A longshot to make the Chiefs’ Week 1 roster in August, Moore got flipped to the 49ers along with the Chiefs’ seventh-rounder in 2027 for San Francisco’s sixth-round pick in 2027.
Moore is the one in the playoffs, though, not the Chiefs. The wide receiver and return specialist finished sixth in the NFL with a 27.5-yard average on kickoff returns. He also was ninth in the league with an 11.6-yard average on punt returns.
Like Wharton, Moore extended a personal streak of playoff berths. He’s actually on a quest to appear in four consecutive Super Bowls over his first four NFL seasons, something no player has done since the 1990-93 Buffalo Bills.
Justin Watson, Texans
The wide receiver missed all but three games this season on injured reserve with calf and Achilles’ injuries, although the Texans designated him for return. He made that return in time for last week’s season-finale and will go to the playoffs with Houston.
Watson also is bidding for a fourth straight Super Bowl, after playing in the last three with Kansas City.
Tommy Townsend, Texans
The Chiefs’ punter from 2020-23, Townsend punched a sixth straight trip to the playoffs in his second year with the Texans. This season, Townsend finished tied for third in the NFL by placing 30 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
Josh Uche, Eagles
Brett Veach gave up his sixth-round choice in the 2026 draft to acquire Uche from New England midway through the 2024 season. The edge rusher had a limited impact with the Chiefs and has had minimal impact after signing a one-year free-agent contract with the Eagles.
DeMarcus Robinson, 49ers
Incredibly, Robinson is making his 10th consecutive trip to the playoffs and he’s done it with a fourth team. The veteran wide receiver, who spent his first six NFL seasons with the Chiefs (2016-21), was a steady presence for the 49ers.
Joe Thuney, Bears
Traded from Kansas City to Chicago during the offseason in a salary-cap move, Thuney on Saturday morning earned his third straight first-team All-Pro selection. He’s also bidding to start in a fourth straight Super Bowl and a seventh overall (including three with New England). Veach in the trade picked up a valuable fourth-rounder from Chicago in 2026.
Cairo Santos, Bears
The Chicago kicker launched his NFL career with Kansas City in 2014 and played his first 51 NFL games with the Chiefs. Santos completed one of his most consistent seasons in helping the Bears to the playoffs, hitting all 39 extra-point attempts.
Chiefs Kingdom, when looking at first-and-goal, you want seven points, not three. So, keep that browser here and score by registering for a FREE newsletter. Get an email with all the latest analysis each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert