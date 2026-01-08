Why Chiefs Backup QB Situation Is An Underrated Concern

It wasn't but a few weeks ago that Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in the team's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, where they were eventually eliminated from postseason contention. It was a sombering moment for a team that was in unfamiliar territory, having been to the last three Super Bowls and winning two of them.

After Gardner Minshew, Chris Oladokun, and Shane Buechele all saw time at quarterback, it raises an intriguing question heading into the offseason: Are the Chiefs comfortable with who they have behind Mahomes or someone they believe can be the starter for the first month or more of the season?

Finding comfortability behind Mahomes

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mahomes is the reason why the Chiefs have a chance to not just win games on Sunday but to reach the Super Bowl every year. This is the best quarterback in the sport, even when sidelined, because his unbelievable gifts and football mind that make him darn-near impossible to defend against each weekend of the season.

However, the Chiefs are in a quarterback predicament because of Mahomes' knee injury, which sidelines him for at least nine months or, at worst, a year. Knowing the three-time Super Bowl MVP, we could likely assume he has already been attacking rehab as hard as anyone ever has, and could be ready to play in Week 1, but that is a long shot considering the timeline.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

I don't believe Minshew is that guy, nor should Oladokun see significant playing time, as he should be considered more of a developmental piece to sell off for picks if things work out in the coming seasons. This means the Chiefs should consider signing a reliable veteran quarterback who cannot only handle the responsibilities within the offense but also execute it well enough to win games.

Mitchell Trubisky would be a fun addition, and a full-circle moment for the former No. 2 choice in the 2017 NFL Draft. You could talk yourself into Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo, or Zach Wilson. Drafting a quarterback such as Drew Allar or Cade Klubnik is certainly on the table for these Chiefs as well.

However, they need a bigger-armed passer with better feel in the offense and can handle the responsibilities of an offense that has become prolific because of the signal-caller. If this quarterback, whether through the draft or free agency, can get the Chiefs a one or two in the first month of the season without Mahomes, the team could make some noise again at the end of the year.

