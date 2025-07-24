Justin Reid Left a Huge Impact on Young Chiefs Safeties
The Kansas City Chiefs went into this year's training camp without one of the more crucial pieces from their dynasty reign in safety Justin Reid. Reid was signed by the New Orleans Saints this offseason to a three-year deal worth $31.5 million, ending his three seasons with the Chiefs organization.
During his time as a Chief, Reid made a ton of positive relationships both on and off the field. His presence on the field is what helped elevate the Chiefs to the top of the mountain, and while Chiefs Kingdom hates to see him go, it's a move forward for the franchise in the safety room.
Training camp getting underway means that the Chiefs are inching day by day closer to the beginning of the regular season. While Reid won't be a member of the organization on its pursuit of a tenth straight AFC West division title, the impact he left has been felt by several current members of the roster.
Earlier this offseason, safety Jaden Hicks spoke to the media to describe his relationship with Reid and what he taught him about being a leader on the field.
"I'm playing the role that he played this year, so, he really did a great job taking me under his wing," Hicks said. "Being savvy, knowing how to disguise the defense a lot, and that's a big part of our scheme, and just getting the disguises. He did a really good job with that and setting a good example for what I should look up to."
Following the second day of training camp, safety Bryan Cook spoke to the media, and he too reflected on the impact that Reid left on him as a player and as a person.
"I still talk to him to this day, asking questions as far as livelihood, how to manage life at the football, without football, obviously, cuz he had a lot of businesses he does outside of the sport. But then obviously in the grass, I feel like just learning his IQ, even leave law, a different year, longer years than me, a different system as well. So he has a little bit more IQ for certain things," Cook said.
"I obviously always ask him questions, feed him into it. I also know he has a baby girl as well. So now we're talking on that aspect, too, as far as family. So that's a big bro that I'm gonna take with me outside of football."
As always, be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.